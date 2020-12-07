Bolli Blas’ Secret to Overcoming Obstacles is a Good Mindset and Will to Get Past Them

Bolli Blas, the creator of the wide-eyed characters known as Bollis that are featured in her paintings, is one of the many people who experience obstacles as a part of life. Her approach to overcoming these challenges is establishing a good mindset and having the determination to never give up despite these.

Treating the Obstacles As Challenges That She Can Learn From

“Obstacles are a part of life and I find it helpful to remind myself that even the most successful people face them. I am persistent and I don’t give up easily, I treat each obstacle as a challenge,” the artist said.

She also thinks that it’s important to accept that not everything can go the way you want it to but at the same time stick to your dreams and goals–never give up on them.

When it comes to dealing with the difficulties in life, Bolli believes that one needs to have a proper mindset to overcome such obstacles.

“I believe that dealing with all the difficulties in life is all about the mindset. When I’m optimistic about overcoming obstacles, I normally do, when I think that it’s the end of the world, it normally is,” she added.

Coping With Stress By Letting Go of Things She Can’t Control

Bolli admits that she doesn’t manage to avoid stress completely but she has learnt to cope with it.

“I learnt that there is no need to try to be perfect as this is the state you never reach in your own eyes and your biggest critic is always yourself. Instead, I focus on things I’m good at—that’s painting mainly—and not worry about things that are out of my control,” she said.

She added that art is amazing for her mental state since she feels calm and happy when she creates pieces.

“I do keep a plan and try to not get involved in too many projects at once. I take things one at a time,” Bolli said.

Creator of the Wide-Eyed Characters

According to Bolli, she created her wide-eyed characters because they look right back at the viewer, representing eyes as windows of the soul, holding a mirror to modern society. I

“I want to put across my values and beliefs and at the same time force others to question their own. I try to create art which all people can relate to by expressing emotions we all face,” the artist said.

She added that through her art, she aims to change the world by representing her vision of utopia, a place where ethnicity and backgrounds don’t matter, where we are all the same, equal, where there is no prejudice, hatred or war.

Her Bollis have been exhibited internationally in several countries and there are upcoming 2021 solo and group exhibitions and art fairs for them in NYC, Madrid, Paris, Milan, Nice, and London.

