Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Blue Light Glasses vs. Blue Light Screen Protector?

Can’t remember to wear your blue light glasses? Now you don’t have to!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Can’t remember to wear your blue light glasses? Now you don’t have to!

Wallet, phone, keys, mask, check!

There is a lot to remember these days, whether you’re back in the office, working from home, or spending hours on Google trying to re-learn middle school math. The last thing you need is to add “protection from blue light” to your to-do list. You’re in luck – that protection already exists!
But why opt for a blue-light-blocking screen protector over glasses?
First, while you may know about the damage blue light causes your eyes, did you know it can also prematurely age the skin? According to Dr. Anetta Reszko, “Clinically, overexposure to blue light can accelerate signs of aging.” Only a screen protector that cuts blue light at the source will protect your eyes and entire face, to prevent hyperpigmentation and premature aging.

A screen protector, like EyeJust, also allows you the freedom to wear prescription glasses for all those Zoom meetings while blocking the harmful blue light. The other benefit of a screen protector? It protects your phone with a shatterproof shield while shielding you from blue light. In addition, EyeJust is pulling double duty to prevent cracks and smudges on your device. And who doesn’t love a good multitasker? So while things may be crazier than ever these days, a screen protector like EyeJust is a simple solution. It cuts blue light at the source, so you don’t need to remember anything extra, as long as you remember to grab your phone (and keys, and wallet, and mask).

EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screens protect your eyes and your phone. No Blue Light Blocking glasses needed!

Gigi Mortimer , Gigi Mortimer Founder EyeJust

Gigi Mortimer is a creative entrepreneur and Founder of EyeJust. She has built her career where science meets fashion.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Blue Light, Don’t Bother Me

by Gigi Mortimer
Community//

What are Blue Light Blocking Glasses? All You Need To Know

by Nicolas Deskos
Back to School Means Back to Screens
Community//

When Back to School Means Back to Screens

by Gigi Mortimer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.