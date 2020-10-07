Blue Light Glasses vs. Blue Light Screen Protector?

Can’t remember to wear your blue light glasses? Now you don’t have to!

Wallet, phone, keys, mask, check!

There is a lot to remember these days, whether you’re back in the office, working from home, or spending hours on Google trying to re-learn middle school math. The last thing you need is to add “protection from blue light” to your to-do list. You’re in luck – that protection already exists!

But why opt for a blue-light-blocking screen protector over glasses?

First, while you may know about the damage blue light causes your eyes, did you know it can also prematurely age the skin? According to Dr. Anetta Reszko, “Clinically, overexposure to blue light can accelerate signs of aging.” Only a screen protector that cuts blue light at the source will protect your eyes and entire face, to prevent hyperpigmentation and premature aging.

A screen protector, like EyeJust, also allows you the freedom to wear prescription glasses for all those Zoom meetings while blocking the harmful blue light. The other benefit of a screen protector? It protects your phone with a shatterproof shield while shielding you from blue light. In addition, EyeJust is pulling double duty to prevent cracks and smudges on your device. And who doesn’t love a good multitasker? So while things may be crazier than ever these days, a screen protector like EyeJust is a simple solution. It cuts blue light at the source, so you don’t need to remember anything extra, as long as you remember to grab your phone (and keys, and wallet, and mask).