Birthday Wishes For Brother: Brothers are the best friend from family and a lifetime companion to grow up together. They shared lots of childhood memories and take care of each other in every situation to face what life throws towards them. You shouldn’t leave any stone unturned to make your brother happy and show your care to him whatever he is your younger or elder brother. Birthdays are not just an occasion for celebrating one’s age, but also an occasion for expressing how much they mean to you. You can choose the best birthday wishes for brother from this post to share with him on his special birthday. There is no better way of showing your gratitude and love for your brother than sending him these beautiful happy birthday messages.

Uh-oh, did you miss your brother’s birthday? Make amends with one of these belated birthday wishes for brothers. Remember, it’s better late than never!

I know you received so many birthday wishes yesterday, but who’s here with you today?That’s right! Me. Happy birthday bro!

I thought I would leave you a while to come to terms with your age before sending your birthday card this year. You’re welcome. Happy Belated Birthday!

I may have forgotten your birthday, but at least I remembered that I forgot!

I promise this card isn’t late. It is intentionally arriving after your birth-day, because I think you deserve a whole birth-month. Happy Birth-month!

I didn’t really forget your special day, I just figured you deserved more than one. Happy Belated Birthday!

You know what they say about birthday wishes – better late than never! Happy birthday bro!

Happy Birthday! (Leave it to me to say the right thing at the wrong time.) I hope you had a good one!

Oh crap! I missed your birthday! I wish I had a great excuse like I was busy saving the world or something, but unfortunately not. Sorry for being a terrible sibling! I hope it was a good one!

A mix of heart-felt and funny birthday wishes for brother-in-laws, so you can wish your brother-by-another-mother all the best for his birthday!

Happy birthday to my brother-in-law and best buddy! I hope you have a great day!

Wishing you a year full of success and happiness. Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to a great friend and brother-in-law! I hope you have a wonderful day!

Happy birthday to the best brother-in-law! The family gatherings are a lot more fun since you joined the family!

Happy birthday brother-in-law, I hope this next year is even better than the last!

To my brother-in-law, I wish all the best for your birthday.

Happy birthday to my brother-from-another-mother. Hope it’s a great one!

Happy birthday! Time to eat, drink, and be merry!

Happy birthday to the best uncle and brother-in-law a family could ask for!

I know our family is a bit weird, but we are happy you are a part of it. Happy birthday brother-in-law!