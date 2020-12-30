BIPOC Modeling Platform Launches to Assist Aspiring Talent

Ambition Ladiez is an urban lifestyle model and marketing agency and one-stop-shop for lifestyle photoshoots, TV, music videos, brand collaborations, events, and hosting. Their diverse group of models from different backgrounds and nationalities promotes inclusion, whether for artists, music videos, events, commercial and lifestyle shoots, or promotion.

Easop Winston, founder says, “Half the battle was recognizing the need for a platform in the OTT and mobile app space for aspiring models outside of social media. Our platform solves the issue by giving aspiring models more global exposure outside of just social media platforms, while providing great entertainment for users. There are currently few, if any, true apps for aspiring urban models who don’t fit the traditional mold of being a model. We are breaking the barrier of entry on these platforms and giving users urban beauty alternatives.”

The app offers model videos, original content like Hipz and Whipz and cooking shows, fitness, music videos, fashion, interviews, and the quarterly magazine all in one place. Ambition Ladiez mobile app is available in the Google Play store and Apple IOS store and their streaming app on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV platforms in countries like South America, Europe, and Canada.

