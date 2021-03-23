Better Sleep for Women Over 40

While, intuitively, we know that sleep is important, sometimes, no matter what we do, we can’t get enough sleep or quality sleep. Add to that the hormone fluctuations women in perimenopuase experience on top of the anxiety created because of the global pandemic. Through my podcast, Fempower Health, I’ve had the opportunity to engage with several experts and it seems there is a nuance women need to be aware of when it comes to sleep.

First, let’s break down what is happening to your body. I recently interviewed Dr Lara Briden about her new book, The Hormone Repair Manual, describes the four phases of perimenopause:

Phase 1: Very Early Perimenopause: This lasts about 2-5 years, consists of regular cycles, but you are making less progesterone and more estrogen. You are also at risk of heavier periods, increased period pain, migraines, sleep disturbance Phase 2: Early Menopause Transition: This is where the onset of irregular periods begins with variation of 7 or more days. Your hormones consist of low progesterone and high, fluctuating estrogen but it drops even lower thus you experience worsening of night sweat and hot flashes. Phase 3: Late Menopause Transition: This is when you experience your first cycle of more than 60 days, thankfully, breast pain eases, but ot flashes and night sweats may intensify. You may also have 1-2 heavy periods. Phase 4: Late Perimenopause: This is the period 12 months from the final period with fewer migraines and mood symptoms. Menopause: Here, your hormones are more similar to your pre-pubescent years and why many women rave about their 50s.

Now that you have a sense of what is happening to your body, what are some tips that work? If helpful, I am sharing what I have tried based on what these experts have shared.

Adjust Diet: Managing insulin resistance is critical at this stage of life. In a recent interview with Dr. Mindy Pelz, she (and Dr Briden) spoke about the benefits of intermittent fasting. It is important to note, however, that how you incorporate it has to align with your monthly cycle and stage. Personally, I have found eliminating alcohol, no sugar, and intermittent fasting (especially eating early) make a big difference. I also know if I cheat, I don’t sleep as well, but I do pick my battles. (I already have cut out dairy and gluten.) Take Supplements: Magnesium and zinc are critical and most of us don’t get enough from our diet. I’ve added spraying Magnesium on my feet to my night time routine. Melatonin works for some as well, but you must optimize the dose and the time you ingest it as suggested in my interview with Jenn Salib Huber, a Registered Dietitian who works with women in perimenopause and menopause. Manage your hormones: Given progesterone is decreasing in this phase, Dr Briden suggested progesterone cream may help. It is over the counter, and if you need a stronger version, she suggests you get a prescription from you doctor. Of course, talk to your doctor and take caution to use progesterone cream as indicated on the package, which tends to be 14 days on and 7 days off (and only after ovulation and before your period). Minimize Blue Light Exposure: Now more than ever, we are using our screens. You can wear blue light glasses, set the screens to change color based on the time of day for all your electronics, including your reading app, or purchase screens that cover electronics. Better yet, shut off the electronics early in the evening. Create a Bedtime Routine: I have found it challenging to get into a bedtime routine. Instead, I have found it helpful to listen to my body, which will tell me what to do. Some nights, I wind down by reading. Other nights, I do yoga using my favorite app, Down Dog. I can customize the type of yoga and how long I do it for. Additionally, I rub lotion on my feet, mist lavender spray on my pillow, and turn on the Breethe app for bedtime hypnosis.

Always talk to your doctor before changing your diet or taking medications and supplements to make sure the plan suits your needs. The above is not medical advice but instead a summary of information shared through experts on the Fempower Health podcast.