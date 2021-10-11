Contributor Log In
Best Wellness Gifts for Busy Women

Although I live in a warm climate, I love everything about the holiday season — from the cold weather when I visit my parents to holiday parties to the long vacation, despite shopping for two dozen people who all have very different wants and tastes. To help make your holiday shopping easier, I’ve compiled a list of items that all busy women should have at an arm’s length.

Created by psychotherapist and wellness expert, Angela Ficken, her course Breaking Every Day into Slivers Not Chunks: Practical Skills to Deal With Everyday Stressors is what every busy female needs to have to help manage daily stress and anxiety this end of the year. $999.00.

Developed by LA-based beauty brand KIMTRUE, Multifunctional Brightening Emulsion with Niacinamide intensely hydrates and softens skin for the appearance of a flawless complexion, $24.99. Indulge in this decadence to rest and relax this holiday.

Full of soothing colors, the Yellow Sun painting is the perfect accent to any room. Created by Florida-based painter, A.Kissas, this painting can help add a bit of relaxation and brighten any home. $480.00.

Heather Heinzinger, Editor and Entrepreneur

I am an editor and business owner who lives in New York, New York.

