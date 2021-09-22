Best Virtual Museum Tours to Take This Year | Kelly Hansard

The pandemic has left most of the world with no choice but to cancel plans and stay home. Unfortunately, this has left a lot of people stir crazy and with an itch to get out and see the world. But until the world is a safe and healthy place again, we’ve got to find ways to entertain ourselves from home. One of the best ways to do this is by taking a virtual museum tour.

Art Institute of Chicago

The Art Institute of Chicago was opened in 1879, making it one of the oldest museums in the United States. The museum is home to more than 300,000 works of art just begging to be admired from a distance. If you’re curious about viewing said pieces of work, you can take an online tour that will show you some of the museum’s major pieces.

The Dalí Theatre-Museum

Located in Spain, the Dalí Theatre-Museum opened in 1974. Given its name, it is pretty obvious that the museum was dedicated to Salvador Dali and his incredible life and works. The museum boasts the most diverse collection of Dali’s art and includes not just paintings, but sculptures, mechanical devices, and even 3D collages. Via the website, anyone can take a tour of the museum without ever having to leave their couch.

Galleria dell’Accademia

The Galleria dell’Accademia is home to Michaelangelo’s statue of David, which is one of the most famous sculptures in the world. Despite being located in Italy, anyone can visit this museum as well as the statue using the museum’s website where you can find a video tour.

Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum opened in 1997, and it is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The museum is dedicated to this legendary artist and houses over 140 pieces of her works of art, all of which include paintings, watercolors, pastels, and sculptures. The best part is, the museum’s website offers visitors six virtual exhibits to choose from so there’s something there for all art lovers alike.

