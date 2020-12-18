Best Birthday Wishes for Sister

Birthday Wishes for Sister: A sister protects you like a mother, cares for you like a friend and loves you like a father. She is your best companion and friend. No matter how much you fight with her, she will always love you in the end. Wishings for a wonderful sister should be as wonderful as her.



So, here we have a collection of the best messages, wishes and quotes to wish your sister a birthday full of joy and happiness. On her special day, wish her a day filled with love and smiles. Tell her how perfect and adorable she is, and how happy you are to get her as a sister. You can choose the best messages to express your love towards her and directly share on facebook, whatsapp, twitter and pinterest which is also going to save your time. The messages, quotes and wishes are all free of cost so share more messages and make her feel loved on her special day.

Sister, you are my everything and even more. I feel that I’m definitely one of the luckiest! Happy Birthday.

My dear sister, on your special day I‘d like to wish you an exciting life, full of great discoveries and joyful surprises!

I’m making a very special birthday wish to the most amazing friend and an incredible wonderful sister. Happy Birthday.

Although I never really enjoyed sharing my things with you I have always enjoyed sharing our childhood and love for each other. You’re most precious to me.

It was such a great experience to grow up with a crazy and fun girl like you.

I cherish all our sweet and exciting childhood memories. For me, you will always be that adorable little sister, happy birthday!

I want to thank you, my sis, for being the most loving and caring sister in this entire world. No one understands me better than you. Wish you a Happy Birthday.

The sisters don’t have to be around for all the time, but it really becomes a great thing when they are around you. Have a Happy Birthday.

Thanks for taking all the good looks in the family- oh and Happy B’day.

Maybe you were one of the floating souls in heaven. But I’m so lucky that I’ve found you as my sweet sister. Happy Birthday.

Our parents made us siblings, we became friends on our own. Happy Birthday, Sis.

Happy bday to the coolest sister ever! You always know how to cheer me up and make my day brighter, love you!

It is a true blessing to have such a fun, smart and caring sister like you. Have a joyful and unforgettable day, full of everything that you love most!

It‘s so great to have such an amazing sister like you in my life. Congratulations of your birthday! Stay cool!

You are like eating box chocolate: sweet, generous and undeniably amazing.

My loving sister, I’m so glad to have you and you’re such a friend whom I’ll be loving throughout my entire life! Happy Birthday!

The most heartfelt wishes to my incredible sister! You mean so much to me, cutie, I wish you all the happiness in the world!

If I could have another chance to choose my sister, I would choose you every single time because I love you so much

Best wishes for a year full of great opportunities and happiness.

Happy Birthday, sister. You are the real gift for all of us and obviously, the packaging is stunning too. Keep sharing the stuff inside you with us always.

You have always been my partner in crime, but you are going to have to do this getting older thing all by yourself. Happy Birthday.

Thanks, my dear sister, for being the perfect soundtrack of my simple life’s music show. Have a Happy Birthday.