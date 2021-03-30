Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Benefits of Mindfulness in the Workplace

We have all heard of the term “mindfulness,” but what is it and how can it benefit us in the workplace? Mindfulness is the act of remaining present and in the moment. When practiced routinely, it can affect the workplace drastically. Stress Reduction Stress is actually a dominant cause of employee disengagement that can also […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We have all heard of the term “mindfulness,” but what is it and how can it benefit us in the workplace? Mindfulness is the act of remaining present and in the moment. When practiced routinely, it can affect the workplace drastically.

Stress Reduction

Stress is actually a dominant cause of employee disengagement that can also hinder productivity. It’s no wonder employers are looking for ways to decrease that stress. Mindfulness is one of the absolute best ways to reduce stress. It has become so important that many companies, including Google and Goldman Sachs, have instituted mindfulness programs in the workplace. People feel stress from all types of things, in and out of work. Practicing mindfulness is an excellent way to combat that stress.

It Facilitates Creativity

A core aspect of creativity is divergent thinking, which refers to the ability to come up with an abundance of new ideas. When your employees are able to openly practice mindfulness throughout the day, their creativity sky rockets. Because your brain is not tied up thinking about things in the past or worries about the future, you can focus your creative energy were it needs to be focussed.

It Provides an Increased Ability to Deal with Illness

Mindfulness is powerful, but did you know it was so powerful that it can actually help you deal with illness? Mindfulness may not take away the symptoms, but it can help make them more manageable. When your mind is healthy, you are better able to deal with illness. When you practice mindfulness, you end up being more grateful than before, because you are able to see clearly. A study on the use of mindfulness with lung cancer patients and their partners showed that mindfulness can instigate a process of positive change in patients and their partners, as well as relieving caregiver burden in partners. This is just one of the reasons mindfulness helps keep you healthy.

Mindfulness is a beneficial practice both in your personal and professional lives. It allows you to remain calm, it facilitates creativity, and it can even keep you healthy! If you have not already instituted it into your workday, what are you waiting for?

    Tom Gehrmann, Consultant

    Tom Gehrmann helps individuals and businesses achieve their goals and meet the objectives they once set for themselves. He is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and looks for continual opportunities to network and meet new potential clients. Tom has been the head of many strategic projects and plans. He has vast industry knowledge including topics of wealth management, marketing, financial planning, customer service, entrepreneurship and more! Tom has never been one to shy away from difficult projects but instead meets every challenge with innovative solutions. He is passionate about changing lives through his business approaches. Hear more about his career history and values at TomGehrmann.com!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Mindfulness can Benefit your Business

    by Gill Crossland Thackray
    Community//

    The Benefits of Mindfulness at Work

    by John LoPinto
    Community//

    COMPANY CASE STUDIES SHOW THAT PAYING POSITIVE ATTENTION TO EMPLOYEES IMPROVES CULTURE AND INCREASES PROFITS

    by Marcy Westcott

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.