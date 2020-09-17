Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ben Schramm – US Air Force

The following was originally published on Medium. For the original profile, click here.

The following was originally published on Medium. For the original profile, click here.

Located in Washington, D.C., Ben Schramm serves as a Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff to the Secretary of the Air Force at the United States Air Force.

Schramm’s prior military experience has aided him in his vast knowledge of state issues and protocol; as a US marine, he was tasked with being a platoon commander at Camp Lejeune & Afghanistan from 2010–2011. During pre-deployment training, Schramm was responsible for a 38-marine platoon, which he also oversaw throughout an eight-month combat deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan (where he served as a fuel escort convoy commander).

Ben Schramm spent time as a Company Commander in the 2d MLG in Lejeune. He was also an Aide-de-Camp for the II MEF due to his established military performance record.

Ben Schramm is a graduate of Georgetown University, where he was both a member of the varsity crew team at Kent Prep school and a member of the Baltimore Rowing Club.

To learn more Ben Schramm, visit his website.

Ben Schramm, Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff to the Secretary of the Air Force at United States Air Force

Ben Schramm is a professional with extensive military experience who is currently living in Washington, D.C. Most recently in his career, Ben worked with the United States Department of Defense as a Special Assistant to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs before moving into his current role: Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff to the Secretary of the Air Force. 

Prior to his current role, Ben Schramm served in the United States Marine Corps for more than six years, during which time he held a number of different roles. He began as a Platoon Commander out of Camp Lejeune and Afghanistan. From there, he served in Operation Enduring Freedom, where he led a platoon of 38 Marines through pre-deployment training and the eight months they were deployed in combat. 

During his service, Ben Schramm also served as a Company Commander, Aide-de-Camp, and Assistant Logistics Officer and Executive Officer. Most recently, he served as a Military Social Aide to the President of the United States. 

