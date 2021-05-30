Being Yourself – The Biggest Personality Trait for Success – Stavros Kapoulitsas

Stavros Kapoulitsas is setting an example for many. He has made a good name in his field and is among the top 1% of his industry. Stavros is a 21-year old young man, from Adelaide, South Australia. Stavros is also working, striving to grow, and trying to reach his destination. Over the past couple of years, he got huge appreciation and support on TikTok and has managed to get a decent number of followers who are constantly growing.

Being Yourself – The Biggest Personality Trait for Success

When it comes to being yourself, there can be a lot of pressure from the outside world as it tries to influence who you are. Living in a society that is constantly developing, it’s important for you to always be yourself from the inside out.

Stavros is someone who simply follows his instincts and does not move in a different direction simply due to others. He says” Whatever I do, whatever choice I make, it’s organic. He feels those who have chosen to follow his social media so far have in some sense understood this position; that he is just simply himself and that he’s the same person off-camera that he is on-camera.

Stavros’s approach to content making is unique. Everything that one can see on his social media is simply him being himself. He feels that he is part of a very small number of people who have gained their following through being genuine to themselves, contrary to following the biggest trends and making you a different person to be seen as watchable. Stavros suggests to someone who’s trying to get into a similar position, that they should genuinely be themselves. While this may seem like a blanket statement, some people sacrifice and gamble their genuine character in exchange for what they perceive as success.

What started as a “why not” soon turned into something that people started appreciating. At this point, Stavros knew he had to go all-in. The initial source of inspiration for Stavros was his passion for making people laugh. He feels inspired to work because he does it for those who find pleasure in viewing his content. Stavros doesn’t have a long-term vision, he takes his work one day at a time.

In a world where we are told that we can be anything we want to be, we cannot be anyone that we want to be. You can be a writer, an artist or an astronaut but you have no choice but to be yourself. Maybe I should say that this is the only wise choice. You cannot pretend to be someone or something that you are not, plenty of people try but they ultimately fail. If you do succeed, you certainly won’t be happy he quoted.