Being Passionate Is The Key To Success – Johan Feder

The only way to do great work is to love what you do.”

Johan Feder, a 24-year-old artist cum entrepreneur poses as an excellent example of such a youngster, who has gone ahead and climbed the ladder to success, becoming not one, but many things in life as a singer, songwriter.

Johan says being passionate requires dedication, hard work, focus, and willingness to fail over and over again. However, if you’re ready to put in the work, then being a passionate person who knows what he wants can bring excitement, joy, and a sense of true purpose to your life. Passion allows you to be more than you think you can. It drives you to push limits (limits which you often create for yourself) and it gives you the opportunity to inspire. Oftentimes successful people are just like us. They are fathers/mothers, sisters/brothers and friends. In addition to these roles, however, they are recognized for being extraordinary.

What keeps these people going is their passion for change. You cannot become rich or achieve any other kind of success in life if you don’t have passion in your life or passion about what you are doing. Be it the simplest thing or the most sophisticated thing, you need passion in order to succeed. If you want to really be passionate, then you have to be determined to learn everything there is to know about your passion and to continue to gain knowledge and know that there is always more to learn.

Passion is the energy that keeps us going, that keeps us filled with meaning, and happiness, and excitement, and anticipation. Passion is a powerful force in accomplishing anything you set your mind to, and in experiencing work and life the fullest extent possible.

Ultimately, passion is the driving force behind success and happiness that allows us all to live better lives. Doing the work you are passionate about is one of the most pleasing experiences. There are more highs and fewer lows, and each day seems more bright and interesting. Even your creative process is also enhanced and you tend to come up with better ideas. Doing a work that you enjoy helps enhancing your mental state and as a result, you come with more innovative and progressive ideas as compared to doing a job that seems dull and boring.

There is one truth that I have learned and continue to learn: The thing that we are passionate about is what will come out of us. Passion is the fuel or the power that gets us going. Passion is that thing inside of us that “makes it happen .” Some people might believe that passions are sort of built-in and it’s just who they are.

When we are not passionate about the right things, we become passionate about the wrong things.

When we are not passionate about the main things, we become passionate about minor things.

The word has morphed to many meanings over time but they all boil down to suffering. Anything we love so much and are willing to make great sacrifice for is a passion. The word has come to denote joy but just as in the phrase “it is out of giving that we receive,” it is through struggle and pain that we grow and that growth can by joyous. Like a piano player who practices 8 hours a day. All that sacrifice and hard work may pay off one day. That is his passion.

