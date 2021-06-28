ADÉYẸMỌ E.O kàkàkíỌgbọ́n

“Be not anxious for anything, but with thanks giving and supplication, make your request known to God. And the peace of God that supersedes all understanding will guide your heart and your mind in Christ Jesus”

– Apostle Paul (Phil 4 : 6-7)

With keen observation, one sees some very slim lines between the need to think and the need not to, the need to plan and also not to; the convergent divergence between being not anxious for anything and being anxious for nothing….

A man sets out before the sun rises, and visits early at the farm with the sun. He takes up the hoe and makes ridges until the sun begins to itch, then he starts to worry. He keeps on with the ridges and he would not rest. The sun dehydrates him so much and he would not take to the shed for water, “I must plant before it gets too hot” he declares his mandate aloud!

Don’t tell yourself how life is unfair and choose not to rather live. Don’t think it’s difficult to be who you dream to be and be too anxious that you don’t start becoming.

And just as the sun goes to rest at some time after 4pm, he is happy to make the last ridge, and is very sure he would plant. To him, he had failed to plant until the sun was hot and even went down. He goes to the ban, bags a load of grain and is ready to plant. Just as he gets to the field of ridges, his body denies him some stamina, and the bag of grains would fall, and it all scatters.

Sure, no man pots it all in a spot to fulfill the laws of sowing and ripping. You can imagine the story to the end….

It pains when observing people who get anxious along their duties towards set goals. It’s no longer a question of what to do, please get it done with a focused mind, and not with the hurdles of what would be. You may notice that your goals chase you at that point(where you worry), instead of chasing your goal. The only good way to be chased by your goal is when your vision makes you do more of the right thing, not getting you worried along your drive to excellence. Here, one would have been anxious for nothing – for no reason plausible to be.

Being not anxious for anything however is the bane of many goals and as well, the life jacket to many. This is because you have tendencies of confusing a settled mind for a lax will. And likewise a worried mind for an active vision. These are sometimes locked in a wreath of emotions and drive towards achievements, thereby making it a careful tax to stand balanced. You have tendencies to let go of necessary opportunities and actions, while you choose not to be anxious for anything – you may as well not be passionate about anything. But just as you get driven towards a goal that is higher than you are, welcoming the rigors of thoughts as to “how would it be”, may simply get you into being anxious for nothing…

To put briefly, take a base-line where you never get anxious for anything (including good things), but rather planning for all things and working towards them – including things with negative tendencies, since they can affect your good plans. Don’t tell yourself how life is unfair and choose not to rather live. Don’t think it’s difficult to be who you dream to be and be too anxious that you don’t start becoming. Nothing needs anxiety, but all things need good consideration, planning and action. It is therefore useless to have taken these right steps and still be burdened with “how will it be?”. Here I may answer and tell you: que será, será – whatever will be will be….

Get PEACE in your mind like bro Paul advises.