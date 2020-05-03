Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Being human

In times of quarantine

By


I like to see the moon up in the sky
Don’t want it to be close by
I am kind of a person
Who likes things the way they are
Just want things to be done
Simply the way they are

Life around the world seems to have come to a stand still . Roads that were once buzzing with noise have become static . Although we fall short of considering , things that are still in motion , undeterred by the present pandemic . The sun and moon rise as usual and planets go retrograde as per destiny . Trees are full of new leaves and glaciers are covered with snow . Meals are being cooked and relished more .Offices and school curriculums are being run from home . So much so the the doctors and nurses are working overtime ,  but not from home.

All of us are simply trying to be human . Try and see the bigger picture here , we are buying only essentials and eating less of junk . The air around us is clear and water in rivers is cleaner . This is something which as human race we were trying to achieve but were falling short of effort and implementation . Today nature has taken over the charge , to keep itself  healthy and nourished . God forbid , incase of unavailability of vaccine against covid 19 , human race is at risk contamination . At the moment it feels like survival of the fittest is the ultimate theory . Nature has taken the lead and gone into auto correct mode .

In times of crises we wait for super humans or Avatars to save us from perishing . On contrary we forget to identify our own potential of simply being human . A little effort goes a long way . Maintaining health n hygiene , less use of petroleum products , living within the means basically following the ever green rule of ‘simple living high thinking’ , might help us deal with the present situation . It can be beneficial for us in the long run as well . The time has come to learn from our mistakes . We need to stop taking things for granted . Nature has a way of teaching us a lesson . It is better late than never .

    Shipra Shukla

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.