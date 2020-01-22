Bedridden to Best Selling Author + brain surgery along the way!

FROM AUTO-IMMUNE DISEASE TO BEST SELLING AUTHOR

A local entrepreneur who lives in Wales, is celebrating having become a best-selling author -something which means more to her than most, as it’s not just a business achievement but a nod to her seizing life’s opportunities, as only 3 years ago she was bed-bound thanks to an autoimmune disease. Diagnosed with Sarcoidosis Ally, 32, used Pinterest as a way of escaping her own reality when stuck in bed – and is now teaching others how to harness the opportunities of Pinterest in her best-selling book “Ooohh Pinteresting.”

“Ooohh Pinteresting” became best seller in the Amazon categories of blogs, digital media and web marketing on the day it was released, which was Ally’s statement way of launching her business as a Pinterest Marketing Expert. In Ooohh Pinteresting, Ally explains why you should be using Pinterest for your business, how to get set up, how to convert clients and get results over and above what you could imagine. Motivating and practical this book will give you a step by step process to how to use Pinterest as a secret weapon as part of Ally’s mission to show entrepreneurs that Pinterest is a game-changer.

Pinterest has over 290 million active users across the world, logging in, using it to search for seasonal trends, daily inspiration and holiday planning. Every day Pinterest helps people discover, plan and buy. Pinterest is a search engine not a social media platform and 83% of women on Pinterest use it to plan their life moments and be inspired to create a life they love. This compares to 44% for Instagram and 53% for Facebook. Ally wants to ensure that entrepreneurs can see how much Pinterest can change their business and improve their traffic to their website.

Ally was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease at age 29. This changed the course of her career and outlook on life. Having realised that life was short, she decided to quit the corporate world where she’d been working her way up the ladder in HR, to look at working for herself. Having been inspired by a female entrepreneur network, Female Success Network, as she hid away and conducted most of her life online during the peak of her illness, Ally was encouraged to create a business connected to a passion, so it was one she’d love. She had always used Pinterest and loves that it is full of inspiration. Whilst being ill she used Pinterest as a way of escaping and decided she wanted to teach other business owners the benefits of it and how to tap into the huge audience that exists there.

Bringing this book to life through Authors & Co, whose focus is on telling stories of those who are keen to inspire and leave a legacy, Ally’s dream of writing a book to share her story and help others has materialised in a year whilst managing her illness in and around writing.

Available now via Amazon https://www.amazon.co.uk/Ooohh-Pinterestng-Pinterest-convert-clients/dp/1694712486/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1574177353&sr=8-1-fkmr0 Ally is overwhelmed by putting her story out there but wants to share her knowledge on how Pinterest can change businesses and she wants to inspire others that illness doesn’t define you and you can be or do anything you want.

As well as the book Ally is launching a do it yourself course “Get Pintentional” A proven step by step guide to how you can use Pinterest to generate more traffic and convert that traffic into clients. For more information see www.allydavis.com