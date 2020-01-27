Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Becoming a “We”

How getting married changed everything

I was 29 years old when I married my wife Erin.  This meant that I had 28 years to become accustomed to me being the center of my universe.  Now, this is not to say that I had rejected altruism and the awareness that the most important thing in life was not myself.  Yet, the luxury of singleness is being single.  I could come and go as I pleased, I could make decisions that were predominately centered around my own desires, and at the end of the day, my own counsel was king.  

Then, in my 29th year I met Erin and I slowly began to experience the revolutionary process of moving from solely being a “me” to also being a “we.”  The Italian neuroscientist Ammaniti and Gallese talk about this process in their book The Birth of Intersubjectivity: Psychodynamics, Neuroscience, and Self.  They describe how the process of building loving bonds of attachment take two individuals from a “me to a we.”  What this means is a human relationship is joined in such a way that the two persons involved feel a deep biopsychosocial-spiritual connection that causes them to feel a profound sense of belonging with one another.  

Over the last 11 years with Erin I have found that my world does not just include my desires, thoughts, and intentions to act.  Rather, when I think about what I want, I also think about how this blends with what Erin wants.  When I make decisions I do not just consider my own voice but I take stock of what Erins’ voice may add to the process (This happens even if I am not with Erin talking about the impending decision.  I just have the conversation in my mind), and when I take action I do so in ways that reflect “what Erin would do too.”  

In all of this I have been brought into a new community of couplehood that I did not previously know.  I belong to, and with, someone else in a mystical manner that has altered how I desire, think, and act.  My whole life has been changed.  This change has allowed me to access new depths within myself and in discovering hidden truths about me, I am able to become a richer we with Erin.  Singer and Skerrett, in their book Positive Couple’s Therapy, call this process of dyadic joining, the development of a We-story.  I like this imagery.  Erin and I are creating something new, a story to be told about us.  I hope that as the years pass by we look back and have a sense that we have written a best seller.   

Stephen Mitchell, PhD at Mitchell Counseling Practice

Dr. Stephen Mitchell is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, a professor, and a web-based couples coach.  He has over 12 years of experience in the field of mental health.  He has a private practice in Atlanta Georgia as well as a web-based practice.  He and his partner Erin Mitchell, MACP, see couples together in their web-based practice.  They have an online course for couples, Create Your Couple Story.  They speak and write together on issues of marriage, family, death, life, miscarriage, and the general importance of stories to help us make sense of our lives.  They have a YouTube channel Couples Therapy Bites with the Mitchells.  Their mission is to guide couples and families into deeper connection and healing through story telling.  

