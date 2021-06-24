Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Becoming a Leader in Your Community

People can become leaders in their communities by doing these things.

Run for public office

Lifelong residents know about the issues in their communities. They know when the slides in the children’s playground need a new paint job. They also know when landlords take advantage of uneducated tenants. In addition, the crime rate in the area might be steadily increasing. Residents tired of waiting for help should consider running for public office. Local politicians have a direct impact on residents’ livelihoods. They can introduce laws to fix the issues that have been troubling the community for generations. They can also host town hall meetings to get other residents involved.

Be a good neighbor

Community leaders know everybody. They greet the people on their weekly grocery runs. They happily raise their hand when someone needs a babysitter. They also try not to make too much noise at night when everyone else is asleep. Community leaders do not need official titles. They might just be familiar faces people see in the park. Nevertheless, these individuals are influential. They have soft power. Community leaders will speak up when something is not correct. They try their best to keep everyone safe.

Volunteer at the senior center

Senior citizens are vulnerable. Many of them have medical conditions that make them feel unhappy. Others are simply lonely. They want someone to talk to. Community leaders can help by joining senior citizens for bingo night. Have delightful conversations and make tons of memories. Senior citizens have great stories. They can tell everyone what life was like back then. They can also describe how the neighborhood has changed. By simply listening, community leaders will raise the elderly’s spirits.

Support local schools

Community leaders know that education is crucial for socioeconomic mobility. They will do everything they can to help youngsters stay in school. They can host fundraisers if the school needs new textbooks. They can also help kids with homework when they have time. In addition, students learn a lot outside of school. Community leaders can accompany students on field trips. Make sure the kids are comfortable while obtaining knowledge.

By doing these things, people will become prominent figures in their communities.

Jerry Swon, New Jersey Based Financial Consultant

Jerry Swon is a financial consultant based out of Mendham, New Jersey. Jerry has over 30+ years on of experience in the industry and has spearheaded many projects, such as co-founding Tax Transfer Corporation and serving as a founding executive of Millennium Biotechnologies Group, Inc. (now known as Inergetics, Inc.). When not dedicating his time to work, Jerry Swon is a proud family man and an active member of his community. To learn more about Jerry Swon, please feel free to visit JerrySwon.net and JerrySwon.com. 

 

