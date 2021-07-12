Beauty with a Seoul.

Have sheet masks caught your attention in the beauty aisle at Target or your local salon and spa lately? Or maybe you’ve seen celebrities sharing selfies on Instagram while sipping champagne and wearing a sheet mask?

Demi Moore encourages followers to “stay safe” and wear protective face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic while giving her skin a boost of hydration in that other type of face mask. Celebrities reach for a face mask pick-me-up when they’re traveling, sleep deprived – even just driving around L.A

Sheet masks are popping up all over the place! Women and men love these proven products that deliver the best nutrients and rejuvination to your skin.

Korean beauty sheet masks are fabric masks drenched in serum that deliver authentic South Korean ingredients directly to the skin. Masks are applied directly to the face and left on anywhere from 10 – 20 minutes to overnight. How does this work? The mask force feeds the skins, and the sheet itself provides a barriers that keeps the serum from evaporating too quickly. The ingredients soak in and stay on the skin longer; therefore helping your skin receive all the essential products that make your sking feel fresh and rejuvinated.

Check out the hashtag #sheetmask on Instagram and you’ll get at least over a million responses, with that number going up every day. So why’s everyone so sheet mask obsessed? And what makes them a better choice than your standard rinse-off mask?

According to an interview on wellness website, Sportluxe.com, “Sheet mask sales are one ofthe fastest-growing skincare verticals worldwide. Their success is thanks to the way that sheet masks deliver serum to the skin. Pumped full of ingredients, sheet masks don’t dry out like the old-school paste or clay face masks,” Tash said. “This promotes absorption and leads to glowier, more hydrated skin.”

K-beauty is the umbrella designation for Korean beauty which starts with skin care but also includes cosmetics, bath and body products. Korean skin care regimens can encompass 10 to 14 steps practiced each day with some elements, like sheet masks and serums, applied a few times each week. “South Korea is leading the world now in the development of all-natural beauty products,” Geri Cope, co-founder of Seoul Mamas says. According to industry specialists, the Korean market is 10 to 12 years ahead of the world market in innovations.

For Geri Cope, beauty rituals don’t just make women and men look better, they are a form of self-care. “I noticed how well the people of South Korea took care of themselves, like wearing hats, gloves and sunscreen to protect themselves from the fierce sun every day. Their skin care regimens are a form of self-care as well. I have four children. I want them to learn early to take good care, to treasure themselves.”

Ask any Korean to name a unique aspects of Korean culture, and there is a good chance they will tell you all about the concept of ‘Jeong’ (정/情). Put simply, Jeong is the warm feeling of attachment felt between people who share a close relationship. One of Korea’s most defining cultural concepts. Although Jeong is better felt than put into words, the best way to describe it is a deep connection and emotional bond that builds over time and through shared experiences with other people, places, or things. Jeong is omnipresent in Korean culture; so is Korean beauty.

Charlotte Cho is known as the “Queen of K-Beauty.” She has built her career based on Korea’s “skin first” philosophy and is the cofounder of Soko Glam skincare brand. Karin Eldor, senior contributor at Forbes wrote a wonderful article on Charlotte Cho and the concept of Jeong in ForbesWomen magazine. “It is even more relevant after over a year of social distancing and craving human connection, and at a time when kindness and empathy are needed more than ever” she says.

There are many positive ways that Jeong can impact our life personally and professionaly; while also helping us find happiness and fulfillment. Jeong can look like different things to different people. In Cho’s case, it gave her the fuel to take her side hustle and passion for skincare, and turn it into a business empire — while allowing her to stop and enjoy life’s beautiful moments along the way.

She was beautiful, but not like those girls in the magazines. She was beautiful, for the way she thought. She was beautiful, for the sparkle in her eyes when she talked about something she loved. She was beautiful, for her ability to make other people smile, even if she was sad. No, she wasn’t beautiful for something as temporary as her looks. She was beautiful, deep down to her soul. She is beautiful. – F. Scott Fitzgerald