Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Beating The Odds

The finish line is just the beginning, finally reaching a long awaited, anticipated, colorfully envisioned ticker tape at the end of an exciting, run brand sport sponsored marathon or perhaps even a nerve wracking, post ninety second audition, occurring upon a live, nationally televised platform stage. An impactful referral to the radiance of a multi […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The finish line is just the beginning, finally reaching a long awaited, anticipated, colorfully envisioned ticker tape at the end of an exciting, run brand sport sponsored marathon or perhaps even a nerve wracking, post ninety second audition, occurring upon a live, nationally televised platform stage.

An impactful referral to the radiance of a multi talented singer meets an extraordinary athlete, conquering the daily of what nots (and if’s). Appearing just beyond the noticeable glass shattered surface, humanity’s illustrated loan offers a view’s uniquely spun backstory. Regardless of background, try is an inevitable word. Showing up is only half of the battle, seamlessly evening out a score’s gain.

Brooke Simpson and Caleb Prewitt uniquely shared the strongly defiant tale of idealistic, collaborative representation. Demonstration of a categorized label performs within a normalized spectrum. Impressively, a Native American base related to a special needs focused community. Simultaneous, twin paths crossed at the right time, likewise goal setting for those whom are luckily influenced generations inspired to complete their own news worthy journeys.

2021 is a new excuse for efficiently promoted ambassador and leadership. No matter the detailed travel, microphone to voice, often, nothing short of a rallied loud speaker or a timely bull horn gets the job done effectively. Opportunistic confidence rings free. Similar is Bryce Dersham’s unstoppable resilience throughout his naturally written to eventually improvised, spoken acceptance high school graduation speech. An LGBTQ+ valedictorian first coming out comfortably in front of a non familiar audience dropped the mic, no pun intended. Passionately paired, fiery, matching red cap and gown necessarily furthered the importance of a much needed, advanced, respected conversation. 

Voluntary bravery successfully continues its non existent expiration date. Honorably descriptive of ‘Pride Month,’ purposefully, resonated, rehabilitated efforts speak volumes. Equaled trust beholds the fruitfully abled’s willing hope and generosity.

https://link.medium.com/seasOkNUmhb

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    You ARE Uniquely You

    by Dayna Mohan (Inconceivable-PainToPower)
    Community//

    How To Talk About Why You’re Uniquely Awesome

    by Joanna Bloor
    Community//

    Inauguration

    by Samantha Steiner
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.