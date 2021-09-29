Be proud of who you are – Disha Pardeshi

There are many excellent things to appreciate in everyday life. You can always find beauty in nature and the world. There are friends, family, and loved ones. And, there are simple necessities. There are all your favourite things. But you might be missing out on the most crucial person to appreciate: yourself!

Yes, many things are worth appreciating, and you certainly should be grateful for them! But many people lose sight of their merit when they focus so much on how good everything else is.

Therefore, positive self-esteem is important because it helps you hold your head high and feel proud of what you can do. It gives you the courage to try new things and the power to believe in yourself. It lets you respect yourself, even when you make mistakes. And when you respect yourself, people around will respect you said Disha Pardeshi.

Disha Pardeshi is a woman of substance and an artist true to her craft. As a child, she learnt Kathak and mastered the dance form for almost 13 years until she bagged a National Award as a Kathak dancer. At a tender age, the actress had participated in TV reality shows including ‘Boogie Woogie’, ‘Eka Peksha Ek’ and ‘Maharashtracha Superstar’. And now, this latest association with Suman Entertainment will see the actress in diverse projects under the banner. “I am glad to be represented by this Suman Entertainment. I have known Kedar Joshi for quite a long time, said Disha.

Disha Pardeshi

She says, when you learn to appreciate yourself it no longer matters so much whether or not anyone else appreciates you. Sure, gaining the approval and accolades of others is always nice. But when you appreciate yourself the approval of others is more like icing on the cake, rather than the cake itself.

Appreciating yourself is easy when you stop to realize all you have accomplished thus far in your life. Humans tend to remember the failures much more readily than the achievements. This is unfortunate. But you can turn this around by choosing to focus on all you have done that has worked well for you.

Knowing your worth is a key to enjoying life. It seems our humble beginnings as infants, the relative powerlessness we all experience as well-meaning caregivers let us cry ourselves to sleep, makes a sense of worthiness fleeting said Disha Pardeshi.