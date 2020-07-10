Be An Inspiration To Others – Loveveer Singh Pannu

Wake up with determination. Go to bed with satisfaction.

Has anyone ever inspired you to change your life in a significant way that made you healthier, happier, or more fulfilled? If so, you understand the difference that positive inspiration can make in a person’s life. Inspiration is powerful, but it isn’t easy. Most people can remember individuals that inspired or improved them in some way. Chances are, these individuals inspired you to push yourself and achieve something memorable and significant, or just to work towards being a better person.

Loveveer Singh Pannu says I’ve been told the last several months from people (some young and some old) that I inspire them. I don’t know how I was inspiring them but whatever I did seemed to have made an impact on them that I don’t take for granted. There is no single way to be an inspiration to other people, but leading by example and taking time to help others elevate themselves and broaden their view of the world can help. Spend some time identifying what or who inspires you, look at the qualities that make them inspirational, and plan to make those qualities a part of who you are.If you are a leader you must be able to inspire your people towards action. What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal. People who inspire us to be better are not weak, scared or stuck.

They’re bold and have the fortitude and courage to push through their fears, and take a stand on what they believe. They’ve done what I call “brave up”. I am inspired by someone who is capable of pointing out possibilities that I had not considered, that I thought were unattainable, or that I never dared to dream of or expect. This inspiration is powerful and works as a major driving force of my development and growth. People watch what you do, more often than you might realize. It’s very important to live life in a way that would be impactful to others. Each person brought into your life is placed there for a reason, be a light in your friends’ eyes says Loveveer Singh.

Inspire others by expecting the most of them

Most of us will rise to the expectations of the people who believe in us. Find reasons to believe in the people around you, and communicate your high expectations. Encourage them and let them know that you have faith that they will achieve what they set out to do.

If it’s not positive, don’t say it.

It’s easy to criticize people, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. Think about it: how do you react if someone insults your intelligence, makes fun of your outfit, or criticizes your performance? Whether the criticism is justified or not, I bet you get upset. No one likes to be criticized, so if you don’t have anything positive to say, don’t say it at all.

Inspire others by challenging them

While you are communicating your faith in the people around you, help them raise the bar as well. Challenge them to go beyond what’s easy and comfortable. Encourage them to try new things and confront new obstacles they haven’t faced before. Doing so will make them stronger and increase their faith in themselves.

Stand your ground.

It’s easy to let life-stress shake our foundation of inner-strength as human beings, but if you want to inspire people around you, learn to stand your ground through thick and thin. Stand firm if you want to show the people around you that even the worst of circumstances can be overcome with positive thinking, continuous improvement, and a never-say-die attitude.

Inspire others by caring about them

Expectations and challenges won’t matter much unless you are also authentically caring about the people you’re hoping to inspire. Focus on what’s best for them. Then show them that you care by the way you treat them and interact with them.