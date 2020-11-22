Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Be a Lemon this Holiday

Make everything you join better

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
Be a lemon
Be a lemon

Why do we diss the lemon?  If a car is bad, it’s called a lemon.  If you prevail in a yucky situation, life gave you lemons, but you made lemonade. 

Lemons are amazing.  They make everything better when added to the mix.  Lemons increase the flavor and enjoyment of our food.  Lemons jazz up that beverage.  Lemons emit a fresh, invigorating aroma.  They’re beautiful just sitting out on the counter. 

Think about how many times your senses have picked up on something wonderful, and you’ve asked, “Oh, what is that special something in here–is that lemon?!”  My grandmother thought lemons could even fade age spots, but I’ll need to see the science on that.

A lemon is not a ‘lemon.’ A lemon makes everything it joins better.  This holiday season, be a lemon.

    Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

    Donna Peters, a retired Accenture Management Consulting Partner, is founder of The Me-Suite.  The Me-Suite provides career coaching and leadership development services to executives and next-generation leaders who strive to be both career-oriented and life-minded.  We help people lead their lives with more purpose, planning and power--like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. The Me-Suite advises on personal development, business coaching and organizational effectiveness topics through one-on-one coaching, speaking, academia and workshops.  Listen to The Me-Suite podcast (available wherever you get your podcasts) for C-Suite and next-gen leader interviews on how to build a Me-Suite mindset.

