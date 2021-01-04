Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Battling stress and staying healthy during Covid19 – coping strategies recommended by Jared Jeffrey Davis

The unprecedented crisis that we are facing due to the Covid19 pandemic is testing our ability to cope with a crisis. We must respond in the most befitting manner to defeat the pandemic. The primary need is to stay healthy and build immunity, which can empower us to combat the virus effectively while taking various protective measures to prevent the pandemic from spreading.  Often the various restrictive measures that we have to take are disrupting our lives so much that the enormous stress arising from it affects our health and wellbeing, observes Jared Jeffrey Davis. The trend is even more dangerous than falling sick to the virus because the damaging effects of mental stress can have severe repercussions for our overall health in the long term.

The shifts in our daily lives make us feel anxious and worried as we stare at an uncertain future. To stay healthy amid the pandemic, the following tips should be of much help to you.

Follow a routine, says Jared Jeffrey Davis

There are high chances that the disruptions in our lives have upset all routines that we followed earlier, and suddenly we face a void that only increases our despair as we fail to understand how life will unfold. To overcome the uncertainty that can be quite stressful and de-motivating, you must add some certainty by creating a new routine of activities to undertake throughout the day to stay engaged. It will add some purpose to your life, and you will start enjoying living your life in a new way that makes it easy to adjust to the situation, which is quite different and often challenging.

Stress reduction

During difficult times it is natural that you will feel stressed out as every day poses new challenges. To take care of your wellness and wellbeing, you must find out ways to mitigate stress. Develop a daily routine of work during the day by ensuring that you can take periodical breaks that help to vent out stress and hold your spirits high to carry on with the day’s work comfortably.  During the short breaks from work, divert your attention to the surroundings, and find some interesting things. Walk around a little, and you will feel refreshed. Do some gardening or listen to music that refreshes your mind and take up some new hobbies that make you forget stress.

Exercise daily and sleep well

Do some exercises daily to maintain a certain level of physical activity essential to maintain fitness and health and relieve stress.  Choose exercises that you can do within small spaces without any accessories and other resources. You need not plan long and complicated workout sessions because doing some light exercises like aerobics for 15-20 minutes a day is good enough to beat the stress and keep you healthy. Stay committed to the cause of good health, which should help to continue with the exercises that become a part of your life in the new normal.

Be careful about what you eat and religiously follow a healthy diet, mostly comprising of home-cooked foods.

