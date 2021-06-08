Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Balancing Your Personal Life Working in the Entertainment Industry | Ekaterina Fields

For every career, it is essential to find that perfect balance between life and work. Yet, it’s also clear that this can be more difficult in some industries, such as the entertainment industry. However, that merely helps to stress the importance. Entertainers often face long work hours (which in turn cuts down on personal and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

For every career, it is essential to find that perfect balance between life and work. Yet, it’s also clear that this can be more difficult in some industries, such as the entertainment industry. However, that merely helps to stress the importance.

Entertainers often face long work hours (which in turn cuts down on personal and family time), financial pressures, stress, irregular hours, and health issues. Just to name a few primary concerns, it is essential to follow advice from experts to find that balance.

Set Goals

The first important step when trying to find a balance between work and life is to create goals. Setting goals isn’t just about the big moments. A goal can be smaller and a task that can be handled within a day.

Defining goals helps create different categories and come up with at least one goal per category. Categories can include professional goals, wellbeing goals, creative goals, and personal goals. Together, these goals can create a sense of accomplishment. They also help to define the different parts of your life through positive means.

Delegation is Key

If a person tried to do everything on their own, eventually they would begin dropping the ball. That is where delegation comes into play. Assess the situation you are currently in by asking yourself which tasks must be personally handled – and which can either be set aside or handed off to a professional.

Make Conscious Decisions

It’s easy to get caught up in the flow. For example, working hard on a project, the long hours and tired nights might feel like a natural byproduct. However, to create (and maintain) a proper work/life balance, you must make conscious decisions about spending your time.

It’s not just about your time at work, either. Consider what you’re doing during your downtime – are you heading straight home and crashing onto the bed? Or are you leaving enough time to take care of yourself? Depending on the answer, this should help evaluate how much work needs to be balanced.

Having Fun

It’s important to ask yourself: do you love your job? If the answer is yes, it is worth finding that perfect balance to keep your professional and personal life working seamlessly. If the answer is no, then it is time to do some soul searching and find a new life path.

Article originally published on EkaterinaFields-Biography.com

    Ekaterina Fields, Actress and Environmental Activist

    Ekaterina Fields is an actress and model based in London, UK. She is also an activist, advocating for the needs of children with disabilities, as well as providing support for people with cancer. Ekaterina is notable for her work in film and television, including her childhood role in "Higher Than Rainbow," a Russian film. Ekaterina starred in two shows: "Perfect World" and "The Auction House ." She has also had an extensive modeling career, working in Russia, France, and England. 

    Although Ekaterina Fields was an international celebrity, she also kept a job on the side, working as a Russian-English interpreter and assistant to the CEO of Oman Oil Company, John Deuss. In 1997, she moved from Paris to London to pursue her B.A. in Marketing and Finance at City University. She continued her modeling career in London, signing with NEVS modeling agency.

    By utilizing her platform to spread awareness for great causes, Ekaterina is able to help gain support for those who need it most. In addition to her professional life, Ekaterina Fields is a mother of two, and she is also passionate about maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle for herself and her children.

    Today, Ekaterina focuses on several of her passions: her children, special needs advocacy and charity, and the promotion of an eco-friendly lifestyle. After her daughter was diagnosed with special needs, Ekaterina began the push to support charities that benefit all children with special needs. Ekaterina also makes it a priority to teach her children how to live as eco-friendly as possible. In addition, she has continued to make appearances on Russian television in recent years.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.