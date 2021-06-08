Balancing Your Personal Life Working in the Entertainment Industry | Ekaterina Fields

For every career, it is essential to find that perfect balance between life and work. Yet, it’s also clear that this can be more difficult in some industries, such as the entertainment industry. However, that merely helps to stress the importance.

Entertainers often face long work hours (which in turn cuts down on personal and family time), financial pressures, stress, irregular hours, and health issues. Just to name a few primary concerns, it is essential to follow advice from experts to find that balance.

Set Goals

The first important step when trying to find a balance between work and life is to create goals. Setting goals isn’t just about the big moments. A goal can be smaller and a task that can be handled within a day.

Defining goals helps create different categories and come up with at least one goal per category. Categories can include professional goals, wellbeing goals, creative goals, and personal goals. Together, these goals can create a sense of accomplishment. They also help to define the different parts of your life through positive means.

Delegation is Key

If a person tried to do everything on their own, eventually they would begin dropping the ball. That is where delegation comes into play. Assess the situation you are currently in by asking yourself which tasks must be personally handled – and which can either be set aside or handed off to a professional.

Make Conscious Decisions

It’s easy to get caught up in the flow. For example, working hard on a project, the long hours and tired nights might feel like a natural byproduct. However, to create (and maintain) a proper work/life balance, you must make conscious decisions about spending your time.

It’s not just about your time at work, either. Consider what you’re doing during your downtime – are you heading straight home and crashing onto the bed? Or are you leaving enough time to take care of yourself? Depending on the answer, this should help evaluate how much work needs to be balanced.

Having Fun

It’s important to ask yourself: do you love your job? If the answer is yes, it is worth finding that perfect balance to keep your professional and personal life working seamlessly. If the answer is no, then it is time to do some soul searching and find a new life path.

Article originally published on EkaterinaFields-Biography.com