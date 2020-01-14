Bala Hota on Reducing Stress when Starting A Business

Getting a business up and running is quite the accomplishment. It’s also quite the stress inducer. There are many aspects of a business that need to be managed, especially when starting one out. You have to think of a great company name, develop a marketing strategy, and register your business, among many other things. How can you manage the stresses that come along with running a new business effectively so that it doesn’t hinder your business success? Here are some tips to help you balance your stress and all that comes with being a company leader.

Create a Realistic Schedule

If you are starting your first business, you may have spent much of your time working in a traditional role with set schedules and a company structure to follow. Starting your own business means that you are responsible for creating that structure and managing your time. To avoid feeling overwhelmed, establish a schedule that will work best for you and your needs. This may mean that you carve out time in the morning to do your most essential or time-consuming tasks because that is when you are the most productive. It also may mean that you do not follow the traditional 9-5 schedule. You now have the ability to build your schedule to fit your exact needs, which could lead to you becoming more productive.

Set Time For Yourself

As an entrepreneur, you may feel the need to be in constant contact with your work, especially as we become increasingly connected with technology. While being available from practically anywhere can be beneficial, it can also lead you to feel burnt out. While you develop the schedule that works for you, be sure to designate hours or set days to step away from your work. You need to have the ability to recharge and have the time to do something just for you, like taking an exercise class or spending time with friends and family. Doing so will allow you the necessary time to take care of yourself and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Find a Mentor

Becoming an entrepreneur can be a very lonely endeavor. You may not have a team to turn to for advice or assistance with your decisions and tasks. Getting a mentor can help reduce the stress you have while navigating complex business decisions. Knowing that you aren’t along and can confide in and get advice from someone can reduce your stress significantly. Creating a system and a network that works to make your life less stressful and therefore improve your career.