Back-to-School Preparation Tips for Parents

Children take their cue from their parents. If parents are calm, reassuring, optimistic, and supportive, children will feel both confident and competent.

It is important when preparing your child for the first day of school to plan ahead. Children want to fit in – so parents must begin at the beginning, and first find out what inoculations and equipment are needed. Parents should be aware of the dress code, and make sure that their child has all the required clothing, backpacks, lunch boxes, and equipment…purchased in advance. No last-minute shopping; it only adds to stress at an already anxious time for both parents and children alike.

Children will experience separation anxiety, and so will parents. Therefore, it is so important for parents to take the lead and parent – not burdening their children with their own anxieties. Be honest with your children; talk to them about their fears; and listen with empathy. Children will tell you everything.