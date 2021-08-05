Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Back to School Fundraising Ideas for 2021

School is just around the corner, and you may be looking for some fundraising ideas to help your school. Fortunately, there are all sorts of different options available that can bring in a lot of money. Here are some of the best 2021 back-to-school fundraising ideas that you can utilize. Bake Sale Baked goods are […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

School is just around the corner, and you may be looking for some fundraising ideas to help your school. Fortunately, there are all sorts of different options available that can bring in a lot of money. Here are some of the best 2021 back-to-school fundraising ideas that you can utilize.

Bake Sale

Baked goods are cheap to make, and schools can use this to their advantage by having a bake sale. Schools usually don’t have to pay any money for supplies because most parents often don’t mind donating baked goods for the school to sell as part of a fundraiser. Bake sales are a fairly easy fundraiser to host as they don’t require a lot of work.

Parent’s Night Out

Almost all parents need a break, but they might not get out all that often because they don’t have a babysitter. Schools can help parents by offering a night where they can drop off their children at their child’s school for several hours for a small fee. Parents, teachers, and staff can keep the children entertained by playing games, doing art projects, or watching movies.

Talent Show

Many kids have talents that they’d love to show off to their parents, teachers, and friends. For schools that are looking for a fundraiser that will allow their students to be involved, a talent show is a great option. The school can charge for tickets to see the show, and they can even sell concessions during intermission or after the show as well.

Penny Drive

A lot of us have quite a few pennies lying around that we never plan on using. They can go to good use if a school decides to host a penny drive. How it works is that parents and students donate pennies to the school as part of a fundraiser. These pennies can add up if everyone gets involved.

If you are looking for a back-to-school fundraiser, there are all sorts of ideas that you can utilize. These fundraisers can be used to raise money for things like dances, field trips, and new equipment for the school. They also are a great way to get everyone involved in something that they can feel good about.

Jerry Swon, New Jersey Based Financial Consultant

Jerry Swon is a financial consultant based out of Mendham, New Jersey. Jerry has over 30+ years on of experience in the industry and has spearheaded many projects, such as co-founding Tax Transfer Corporation and serving as a founding executive of Millennium Biotechnologies Group, Inc. (now known as Inergetics, Inc.). When not dedicating his time to work, Jerry Swon is a proud family man and an active member of his community. To learn more about Jerry Swon, please feel free to visit JerrySwon.net and JerrySwon.com. 

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Large sales force”, With Douglas Brown and Cole Morgan of Snap! Raise

by Doug C. Brown
Community//

Big Ideas: “Roundup crowdfunding”with Ronit Enos

by Christina D. Warner, MBA
Community//

Chuyue (Wendy) Jing of Green Apple Gives: “Build a Team of Experts”

by Jilea Hemmings
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.