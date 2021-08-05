Back to School Fundraising Ideas for 2021

School is just around the corner, and you may be looking for some fundraising ideas to help your school. Fortunately, there are all sorts of different options available that can bring in a lot of money. Here are some of the best 2021 back-to-school fundraising ideas that you can utilize.

Baked goods are cheap to make, and schools can use this to their advantage by having a bake sale. Schools usually don’t have to pay any money for supplies because most parents often don’t mind donating baked goods for the school to sell as part of a fundraiser. Bake sales are a fairly easy fundraiser to host as they don’t require a lot of work.

Almost all parents need a break, but they might not get out all that often because they don’t have a babysitter. Schools can help parents by offering a night where they can drop off their children at their child’s school for several hours for a small fee. Parents, teachers, and staff can keep the children entertained by playing games, doing art projects, or watching movies.

Many kids have talents that they’d love to show off to their parents, teachers, and friends. For schools that are looking for a fundraiser that will allow their students to be involved, a talent show is a great option. The school can charge for tickets to see the show, and they can even sell concessions during intermission or after the show as well.

A lot of us have quite a few pennies lying around that we never plan on using. They can go to good use if a school decides to host a penny drive. How it works is that parents and students donate pennies to the school as part of a fundraiser. These pennies can add up if everyone gets involved.

If you are looking for a back-to-school fundraiser, there are all sorts of ideas that you can utilize. These fundraisers can be used to raise money for things like dances, field trips, and new equipment for the school. They also are a great way to get everyone involved in something that they can feel good about.