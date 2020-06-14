Baby Boomers and social justice

Baby Boomers have accomplished a lot but there is much more to do

Wayne W. Clark and Woodrow W. Clark II (#)

The Baby Boomer generation has been at the heart of the social movements that have changed society for African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, Women, Gays, Transgender and other groups that deserved their American Constitutional rights and social responsibilities. Growing up, many of our first Baby Boomer experiences as young adults were with the concerns about social justice for African Americans in our neighborhoods, communities, cities and in all States. Historically, there had been a Civil War to free the slaves, but there was still much more to do to promote social justice and social equality.

As the hundredth anniversary or the Civil War came into view, there were significant social injustice still occurring, there was “redlining” in communities to prevent home ownership, work place employment discrimination such as not providing unemployment benefits to agricultural and domestic employees, income inequality for workers doing the same job, and laws that blatantly discriminated against people of color on buses, seating in restaurants, in our schools; the list is extensive. Our generation were advocates and followers of Martin Luther King, Malcom X, Stokely Carmichael, and Ralph Abernathy in the fight against racism. Civil Rights was needed for people of color whether it be in housing, jobs, salaries, promotions, and education at all levels.

Source: Hollywood Reporter June 2020

Were there victories? YES. Are we finished? Absolutely NOT. Is society rid of discrimination based on the color of one’s skin? Not yet. The current strife in our country speaks loudly about how much more needs to be done. Yet we also must state and communicate how much has been accomplished. And document with proof and evidence on how much has changed. We do not want to let the Next Generation (NexGen) have to repair what is wrong, We want to leave the NexGen with solid social justice reforms in all areas and all levels so they can build into everyone’s future. In the entertainment business as seen above, people of all races, gender, and ages from young to old are working together.

But racism is not the only social justice issue that Baby Boomers have been be involved in changing. The women’s Rights Moment has progressed for women of all colors, races, and locations around the world. Much of this started before WWII and much has changed in the fifties, sixties, seventies, eighties and continues today. Over the past fifty years, there is long list of examples of women in leadership roles throughout US society; from the first Speaker of the House of Representatives, the first Justice of the Supreme Court, the first Senators, the first female movie producers, directors, corporate executives, and more. Even some of the world’s richest people are women.

Yet the change in social justice for women did not occur over night, back in the early 1980s Woody produced documentaries on current and emerging problems in the USA and globally. For instance, he produced a highly acclaimed documentary on “Violence in Schools” based on his PhD thesis at University of California, Berkeley. Then he produced other documentaries.











