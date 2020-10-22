Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Avoiding the Burnout of Working From Home

While more people are working from home, and this option continues to grow, it’s not as simple as it may seem. When you’re no longer in a business or commercial setting, it’s easy to let time get away from you. It’s also easy to lose yourself in thought or feel as though time is passing […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Avoiding the Burnout of Working From Home - Steven Lewis Weiner

While more people are working from home, and this option continues to grow, it’s not as simple as it may seem. When you’re no longer in a business or commercial setting, it’s easy to let time get away from you. It’s also easy to lose yourself in thought or feel as though time is passing much slower. These experiences can lead you to a state of burnout if you don’t take action to combat it.

Create a Physical Workspace

You can work at your dining room table or on your laptop as you sit in bed, but this will inhibit your productivity. You’ll get more work done sooner and feel better about it when you have your designated work area. After you get up, get ready for your day, be sure to shower and do everything else you would typically do in getting ready for work. By taking a seat in your workspace, you should be feeling energized and ready to tackle your work duties as efficiently as possible.

Create a Steady Routine

Even though your employer may not establish specific hours for work, you should create your routine and stick to it. This will help you ensure you have enough time each day to complete your tasks while also leaving time for family, rest, and enjoyment. Your schedule should be the same every day of the week to ensure your body and mind adjust to the schedule. This includes maintaining the same sleep schedule all week long. When you stay up later, you’ll throw off your entire schedule, and that will affect your productivity.

Take Frequent Breaks

Every hour or so, you should stand up and give your legs a good stretch for a few minutes. You can walk around the house or step outside for some fresh air. Additionally, it’s a good idea to fit a 30-minute walk into your lunch hour to give you some exercise during the day. You can go hiking in a local park or walk on the beach at a brisk pace. This will help you get more physical activity while ensuring you maintain adequate blood flow in your legs. Additionally, the fresh air and natural scenery will reinvigorate your creativity and productivity.

What you do after your workday is complete is just as important. In addition to spending time with family or a significant other, schedule some alone time for yourself. Using this time to practice yoga, meditate, or engage in a hobby of your own will help you feel more relaxed. By the time you go to bed, you’ll be ready to get the rest you need to start a new day.

    Steven Lewis Weiner

    Steven Lewis Weiner, Business Owner at Banner Stakes

    Owner of Invention Xpress and Banner Stakes, Steven Lewis Weiner is a dedicated business owner and innovator based in San Francisco. Since 2012, Steven Lewis Weiner and the Banner Stakes team have helped companies reduce liability and convey warnings with their high quality and durable barrier systems. Most recently, Steven Lewis Weiner launched Invention Xpress, a company that provides a complete startup partnership for entrepreneurs with an idea for a product or company. Though Weiner invested in both of his companies, he is constantly conceptualizing new ideas. To keep up with the latest from Steven Lewis Weiner, connect with him on LinkedIn!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    4 Simple Tips To Avoid Burnout While Working From Home

    by Syed Balkhi
    Gladiathor/ Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    How to Work Remotely: Our Tips for Remote Work

    by Behere
    Community//

    Two Tips and Tricks To Avoid Burnout While Working From Home

    by Jessica Gonzalez

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.