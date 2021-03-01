Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Avoiding Leadership Burnout

Keithen Washington on how to prevent burnout as a leader.

As a leader, especially through a global pandemic, you must be proactive about managing your stress. When stress is left unchecked, it can lead to burnout. Burnout is a workplace “phenomenon” that occurs due to chronic stress. Fortunately, there are many ways you can avoid burning out as leader. Here are some tips. 

  1. Delegate effectively

As a leader, you need to get used to delegating. Too many leaders assume that they are the best ones to every task. This mindset will inevitably lead to burnout. Instead of assuming you are the best person for every job, train your team members to take on some of your responsibility. There should only be a handful of tasks that must be done by you, and that’s where you should focus the majority of your efforts.

  1. Take care of yourself

To avoid burning out, you must make your mental and physical health a priority. When you don’t feel good, you’re more likely to feel stressed. You’re also less likely to perform well. So, instead of sacrificing your health for the sake of work, start thinking of yourself as a business asset. Eat nutritious food, drink lots of water, and get plenty of sleep each night. Also, do your best to maintain a regular exercise routine. Exercise is beneficial for several reasons. Good workouts release endorphins, which act as natural “feel good” chemicals in our brains. Exercise also increases your confidence and helps you to feel more focused and alert.

  1. Take time off

Lastly, be sure to take regular time off from work. When you have days off, avoid every temptation to continue working, such as answering emails or taking work calls. Rather, use this time to enjoy some of your favorite activities and to see the people you care about. You should also prioritize regular vacations, even if you can’t travel. Vacations are an opportunity to recharge and return to your work feeling refreshed, so don’t make excuses to avoid them. 

Burnout is a massive problem in today’s workplace, especially among leaders. Take these steps and you’ll be more likely to thrive at work and in life.

    Keithen Washington, Chief at Air Force

    Keithen Washington is a trusted advisor when it comes to policies, achieving organizational goals and producing a long-term plan for an organization’s success. He has over 35 years of experience in the field, seven awards, three certifications, and is currently in pursuit of a SHRP Certification. 

    Keithen’s loyalty to his career has given him amazing opportunities and has resulted in tremendous growth of the projects he’s worked on. Keithen has managed conflict, saved companies millions of dollars, commanded six flights, authored four Air Force Instructions, as well as a large array of other accomplishments. Head to KeithenWashington.com to learn more.

