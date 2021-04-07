Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Avoiding Burnout While Managing Various Projects

When managing various projects, it can be easy to become overwhelmed with the number of tasks you find yourself responsible for. You may be looking at other busy project managers and wondering, “How do they hold themselves together? How do they have enough time in the day to complete all their tasks and have some […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When managing various projects, it can be easy to become overwhelmed with the number of tasks you find yourself responsible for. You may be looking at other busy project managers and wondering, “How do they hold themselves together? How do they have enough time in the day to complete all their tasks and have some me-time?”

If you’ve ever plagued yourself with this question, rest assured that the individuals you are comparing yourself to are rarely as organized as they lead you to believe. They are just as susceptible to feeling burnt out as you are. However, they may have mastered a few necessary skills in order to avoid burnout while managing various projects.

Plan Ahead

If you’re an experienced project manager, you probably know the importance of planning ahead for projects. Perhaps you’ve learned from times past, in which you didn’t plan accordingly for a project, and it ended up having detrimental consequences. What you might not have realized is that planning ahead also helps prevent burnout.

By breaking down a large task into smaller, incremental steps, you will have a better idea of where you are at in the project and if any adjustments need to be made. Sometimes projects do not follow the plan exactly, but having a method in place will better prepare you for if and when these plans go awry. Prevent yourself from becoming burnt out by having a course of action in place prior to beginning a project.

Allow Yourself to Rest

A million responsibilities may be floating around in your head, keeping you up at night and preventing you from getting adequate rest. You may feel undeserving of taking time for yourself, especially if you’re falling behind on any projects. It is natural to feel as if you’ll fall even further behind in your plans if you take time to rest. But this time to yourself is actually extremely necessary in preventing burnout.

Rather than working yourself to the limit and possibly growing too exhausted to deliver positive results, allow yourself some downtime or take an early night in. You’ll soon find that getting an adequate amount of sleep will make you more productive.

Be Able to Say No

Once you’ve gotten into the habit of taking on new responsibilities, it can be hard to decline other opportunities as they arise. It is natural to want to help as many people as possible or be a more productive individual. After all, every project you complete only enhances your resume even further.

However, if you’re having multiple opportunities come your way, you need to be able to pick and choose which, if any, you will take on. Choose which projects you are most interested in so that you can spend your time doing what you enjoy. If you’re declining projects, make sure you do so in a professional manner and do not cut off ties should another project arise in the future.

    Paul Mior, Project Manager at Abbotsford Group Inc.

    Paul Mior is an accomplished construction worker who is also very involved in the community. He began Vita Community Living Services in 1986, a philanthropic organization he served at for 25 years.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    From Mediocre to Exceptional: How to Become a Superior Project Manager

    by Aby League
    Community//

    Is Your ‘Mental Load’ Too Heavy?

    by Poonam Sharma, Ph.D.
    Community//

    Starr Oldorff: “Lack of communication”

    by Fotis Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.