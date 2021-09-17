Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Avoiding Burnout as a Philanthropist | Allan Gindi

Burnout is a form of fatigue that can impact anyone – regardless of industry or career path. This means that nonprofit volunteers and even philanthropists are at risk of burnout if they do not care for themselves.

For those that have never heard the term before, burnout can present in mental, emotional, and physical ways (or even a combination of the three) and generally results from prolonged exposure to stressful situations. It can also be a sign that a person is working too hard and neglecting self-care.

For nonprofit volunteers, they must also be aware of one additional risk: compassion fatigue. Compassion fatigue can easily be confused with burnout, as many of the symptoms are the same. However, compassion fatigue goes a step farther, as it stems from traumatic moments experienced or witnessed while trying to help those in need.

Listen to Your Limits

Everyone has limits – there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s critical to listen to those limits, especially those working in compassion-fueled sectors such as philanthropy. If your body needs a solid eight hours of sleep every night, then take the time to get that much sleep. If working six days a week is too much – then don’t work more than five.

Focus on the Little Victories

Sometimes looking at the battle ahead can be overwhelming. This overwhelming sense can result in more stress, bringing a person even closer to burnout. As such, one great way to help stave off that anxiety is by taking the time to celebrate the little victories. Remember, every good deed makes a difference!

Self-Care Is Key

It’s tempting to put the needs of others before yourself – especially for those with a solid philanthropic drive. However, one needs to remember that if they push themselves too hard, they won’t help anybody else.

As such, you must prioritize self-care whenever possible. Maintain good sleeping habits, eat well, exercise regularly, and do the activities you love. Additionally, finding a creative outlet is a healthy way to release some stress while providing a bonus boost to your mental wellbeing.

Ask for Help

There’s no shame in asking for help. If you find yourself struggling with burnout, the symptoms leading up to burnout, or any other emotional condition, it’s more than acceptable to reach out for some help. Friends, family, and professionals are ready and waiting to do exactly that. 

Article originally published on AllanGindi.net

    Allan Gindi, Chief Marketing Officer at Adoption Network Law Center

    Allan Gindi is a passionate individual who consults others in the adoption community. He is an adoptive parent himself and is passionate about being the very best at his craft.

    Allan Gindi is a proud father of six children and a grandfather. He is motivated to be the greatest at what he does, not just because he is a brilliant marketing and business executive but also because he is the father of six children, five of whom are adopted.

    Allan earned his Juris Doctorate from Western State University College of Law, where he graduated with honors. From there, Allan worked with movie and television studios after securing the licensing rights to distribute textiles. Despite his company's massive success, Allan chose to follow his heart and enter the adoption world. As an adoptive parent himself, this is a subject that is very close to home. His firm is rated at the top of a select few who participate in the multi-brand adoption marketing space.

    Allan and his wife, Carol, launched the Adoption Network (which has become the Adoption Network Law Center) a year after they decided to start this new chapter in their lives. Adoption Network Law Center is currently widely regarded as the most important adoption firm in the United States. Its business model was designed by Allan Gindi.

    Allan Gindi has worked with well-known adoption attorneys such as Alvin Coen (Former Mayor of Huntington Beach, CA), Steven Lamb, Kristin Yellin, Lauren Lorber, and others. Each adoption attorney with whom he has worked has been exceptionally pleased with the marketing services provided by Allan and his staff. 

    Learn more by visiting his website!

