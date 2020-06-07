Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Avoid Burnout & Give Yourself Enough Time To Run Your Business

Avoid Burnout & Give Yourself Enough Time To Run Your Business

Busy business owners often find themselves running out of time, especially when they start to grow. Your workload will increase, but you will still be a long way away from being able to expand your team, making it tricky to manage your time well enough to meet all of your commitments. Thankfully, the modern world […]

Busy business owners often find themselves running out of time, especially when they start to grow. Your workload will increase, but you will still be a long way away from being able to expand your team, making it tricky to manage your time well enough to meet all of your commitments. Thankfully, the modern world is packed with tools that can help you with this. To make it easier to start using them, this article will be exploring a range of the best services for business owners that are finding themselves short on time.

Phone Answering Services

It can be all too easy to find yourself spending hours on the phone each day, achieving very little by answering simple questions and helping customers with queries. Of course, though, you can’t simply ignore the phone, and you need an alternative that will enable you to keep your customers happy while improving the service you offer. A virtual HQ company will be able to provide you with phone answering services, along with forwarding addresses and a range of other tools that will make it easier to keep your time free for the things that matter. Most customers won’t be able to tell the difference.

Document Template Services

Business have to deal with a lot of paperwork, though much of this is digital nowadays. Having this sort of work on a computer gives you the opportunity to save a lot of time, with the documents you have to make on a regular basis following templates rather than being made fresh each time. There are loads of companies around the web that can provide you with document template services. Some are free, but it can be a good idea to shop around to make sure that you can’t get something better by spending a little bit of money.

Freelance Recruitment Tools

While your business may not be ready to start taking on a permanent team just yet, you may be able to afford to pay freelance workers. Employees like this won’t have a fixed contract, either working until their project ends or until you don’t need them anymore. There are loads of sites around the web that are designed to make it easier to recruit people like this, giving you the ability to start growing your freelance team right away. This process will always be cheaper than hiring employees, while also taking less time and effort on your part. You will need to learn a little bit about managing a freelance team before you get started with this.

Saving time as a business owner can be an opportunity to make more money, and this always makes it worth it. Of course, if you’re feeling overwhelmed by your workload, you should always look for ways to reduce it. This doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice your income, though you may have to make some investments along the way that will enable you to keep working without putting all of your time into the business.

Michael Levitt, Chief Burnout Officer at Breakfast Leadership, Inc.

Michael Levitt is the founder & Chief Burnout Officer of Breakfast Leadership, Inc,, a San Diego and Toronto-based burnout prevention firm. He is a Certified NLP and CBT Therapist, and is one of the world's leading authorities in burnout recovery and prevention.  He is also a Fortune 500 consultant, #1 bestselling author, and host of the Breakfast Leadership Show, a top 200 podcast on iTunes. He is a 2x Top 20 Global Thought Leader on Culture with Thinkers360. He is a former Healthcare executive, CIO, and CFO overseeing $ 2 Billion budgets, so he’s seen and done it all.

His main keynotes are:

1. Burnout Prevention: How To Avoid Your Own Year of Worst-Case Scenarios
2. Workplace Culture: Create A Workplace That People Will Beg To Work With
3. Working Remotely With Boundaries: How To Accomplish More At Home, Without Burning Out
