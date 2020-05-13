Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Importance of Remembering Your Truth

Do you agree or disagree that during these times of great change and challenges, namely COVID-19 and the social distancing that goes along with it, that things will never be the same?

I believe that things will never be the same. We may default into some of the same habits, but that doesn’t mean that the way we function at home, at work, and in our lives will ever be the same. So what we need to do – as entrepreneurs, as executives, or even as a husband, wife, partner or father, is adapt to these new ways. It’s going to be radically new, and we can choose to sustain what was, or we can choose to adapt to what is radically new. 

As an unknown elder once said,

It’s not a matter of what you do, it’s a matter of what you remember. 

The reason I mention this to you, is that we often have an impulse just to do something, which is great. There are a lot of great things happening on this planet due to COVID-19, and maybe this will be the new norm. In some ways, let’s hope so. The idea of doing versus remembering, is remembering the truth of our authentic self before acting, of the genius mind within. So what this elder is reminding us to do is to remember what is authentic to us. What is your truth? What brings you your highest joy and passion? What brings that forth into your life and work? When we remember that first, then we get to act form that place of remembering. That wisdom speaks volumes during these times of great change and challenge.

I hope these times are inspiring you to remember your deepest truth, even in a changing world that is full of challenges, and to share your genius and your light to make a difference. Take care, and have a great day. 

Adam Hall, Inspirational Speaker, Author, Founder of The Genius Process

Adam Hall

Adam Hall, Speaker, Author, Founder of the Genius Process, empowers individuals and organizations to unleash their genius to rediscover and align their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

Adam’s background includes twenty-four years as the founder and CEO of a Los Angeles based Middle Market Real Estate Investment Bank. During his tenure, he raised in excess of $1.5 billion from both private and institutional sources. He served as principal on several successful commercial real estate projects.  His accomplishments earned him recognition and stature in the community.

In 2004, Adam underwent a profound awakening. This began a period of deep discernment, exploration, research and study of Eastern and Western modalities, as well as, Indigenous wisdom traditions, Jungian psychology, and Quantum Mechanics. After a courageous and intensive process of initiations, Adam came to a comprehensive understanding of consciousness, the nature of reality and how this knowledge can be accessed and applied to one’s personal and business life.

In 2007, Adam founded Earthkeeper Alliance Legacy Partners LLC., a for-profit B-Corp dedicated to land conservation and un-development. In 2016, he retired to consult with individuals and organizations to help them rediscover their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

As Founder of the Genius Process, Adam offers a new quantum mindset based on wholeness, as opposed to individualism and separation. His work fully integrates the biological, physiological, psychological, and ecological aspects of human nature with spiritual law and universal intelligence. He specializes in supporting leaders and companies to transform how they live their lives and do business to serve the greater good.  

In 2013, Adam authored The Earthkeeper, Undeveloping the Future, published by Hay House. His upcoming books include The Divine Design, The Thirteen Wisdom Teachings of the Genius, and Wisdom for the Everyday Spiritual Traveler, a pocket guide to a life of Joy. 

Adam lives in Santa Barbara, California where he spends his time mentoring young leaders, doing community and planetary stewardship work, as well as, other philanthropic endeavors dedicated to land conservation and education. He is a life long learner and is devoted to reinventing the planet. He enjoys spending time with his three daughters, four granddaughters and communing with Mother Nature.

