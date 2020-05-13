The Importance of Remembering Your Truth

Do you agree or disagree that during these times of great change and challenges, namely COVID-19 and the social distancing that goes along with it, that things will never be the same?

I believe that things will never be the same. We may default into some of the same habits, but that doesn’t mean that the way we function at home, at work, and in our lives will ever be the same. So what we need to do – as entrepreneurs, as executives, or even as a husband, wife, partner or father, is adapt to these new ways. It’s going to be radically new, and we can choose to sustain what was, or we can choose to adapt to what is radically new.

As an unknown elder once said,

It’s not a matter of what you do, it’s a matter of what you remember.

The reason I mention this to you, is that we often have an impulse just to do something, which is great. There are a lot of great things happening on this planet due to COVID-19, and maybe this will be the new norm. In some ways, let’s hope so. The idea of doing versus remembering, is remembering the truth of our authentic self before acting, of the genius mind within. So what this elder is reminding us to do is to remember what is authentic to us. What is your truth? What brings you your highest joy and passion? What brings that forth into your life and work? When we remember that first, then we get to act form that place of remembering. That wisdom speaks volumes during these times of great change and challenge.

I hope these thoughts and ideas will encourage you and help you in your life, and if so, please subscribe to my YouTube channel. You can also follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and, Twitter to keep up with what I’m up to.

I hope these times are inspiring you to remember your deepest truth, even in a changing world that is full of challenges, and to share your genius and your light to make a difference. Take care, and have a great day.