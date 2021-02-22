Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Aurimas Juodka: Taking Entrepreneurs to much greater heights with Optimized Body and Mindset.

Through many challenges along his journey to success, Aurimas has managed to build multiple businesses across the globe. He offers some valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs...

Regardless of how long the world shifts due to any cause, tragedy or even a pandemic, certain aspects like High Performance are only increasing in importance. Awareness that keeping a sound mind and body is the ultimate marker of success has never been more crucial. Entrepreneurs who are doubling down on addressing their physical and mental performance are reaping huge benefits and accelerating their growth, but how many of them are able to share their performance tools with the market and their customers? One such well-known professional who continues to help a wide variety of private and corporate customers around the world to undergo remarkable breakthroughs, transitions, and improvements in their efficiency, resilience, mental and physical performance through his online services, retreats, and speaking engagements is Aurimas Juodka aka AJ.

AJ was born and raised in Utena, Lithuania. He’s a dynamic educator, speaker and mentor with a unique background. Aurimas is a certified strength and conditioning expert, high-performance coach, accredited nutrition coach, former athlete and NLP Master Practitioner. He has helped hundreds of his clients to achieve all-around success through his coaching. When addressing the human body and psychology, AJ takes an interdisciplinary approach, identifies inefficiencies and fixes them. His main aim is to optimize the productive output and efficiency of his clients. “I help my clients to optimize the 4 Pillars of High Performance using the Minimal Effective Dose approach so they can show up as their best version in business, career and life,” Says AJ.

In order to achieve short-term targets and neglect the broader picture, most coaching methods seem to be fitted with temporary tactical solutions. Meanwhile, biology, leadership, efficiency and mindset are the four fundamental pillars and principles of high performance that AJ teaches to all his clients and that allows them to concentrate on the long-term target of high performance.

AJ rose above many struggles in his life and now he is to help as many people as possible to do the same. He has reached the position in the industry where many other rising entrepreneurs look up to him for inspiration and tools for optimum performance.Follow him on Instagram

