Astyle Alive Shares His Winning Formula for Overcoming Anxiety and Stress in Life and Business

An article about stress relief.

All over the world, millions of people struggle with stress, anxiety, and depression. 

Alec De Layno Martin is a veteran entrepreneur who has not only faced all these challenges but was able to overcome them.

In this article, he shares the top habits that helped him deal with the challenge of anxiety, win at life and business, and become the successful entrepreneur he is today.

Prioritize Yourself

As human beings, we all pursue different goals and dreams. This is a good trait and one of the building blocks of a good life. Having the strength and fortitude to pursue your dreams, even when they seem unattainable is the mark of a strong character.

However, life will sometimes give us lemons instead of lemonade. Despite our best efforts, we might not achieve everything we set out to do and things will start to look very different from our plans. This is the beginning of depression and anxiety for many people. They slowly begin to fade and let go of their will to continue.

In opinion, the only way to fight that battle and come out victorious is to focus on your strongest weapon-you. 

“If you really want to level the playing field, overcome any obstacle and grab success, you’ll have to make yourself your number one priority. Taking care of yourself gives you the ability and strength to achieve whatever goal that you’ve set.” 

Your self worth is not attached to your achievements, therefore whether you fail or succeed does not mean you are a better or worse person. Once you are able to understand this, you will be able to go from failure to success without losing faith in yourself.  

Commit to the Process

Rome was not built in one day. Most likely, you also will not become a success overnight. When you feel like success is out of your reach, you might get anxious and become tempted to give up. This is where commitment comes into play.

Commitment means you must dedicate and devote yourself to the journey. You must go all in, and give 101% to the process of getting to where you need to be.

However, commitment will only get you halfway there, accountability will do the rest of the job. 

For you to keep anxiety at bay, Alec’s top advice is to develop a structure that will guide you and help you execute your plans in order.

“If you truly want to succeed, you’ll have to be committed to your cause. Staying committed means you must put structures in place that will help monitor your actions and hold you accountable,” Alec shares. 

Truly, there is no underestimating the power of a good structure and plan. On the days when things do not go your way, go back to your plan and check-in with yourself. Seeing a path you have laid out to reach your goals will reinforce your beliefs and courage.

    Oyinloluwa Balogun, Content Creator at Thrive Global

    I am a content creator with a lot of passion for my work. I have been writing since the age of six so it is safe to say that it is my second nature. Writing is art and like all things art, it is very liberating. I would love to say I have a hobby that does not include the creative process but I don't. Relatively introverted. Total foodie. Addicted to YouTube.

