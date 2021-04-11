Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Asking for Help is an Investment in Yourself

You don't have to fix everything on your own.

I grew up in a resourceful family where my parents, between the two of them, could do just about anything on their own.  The only thing I remember the family outsourcing was medical care and lawyers. 

My father could build anything, fix anything, and gardened well enough to feed us through the winter.  My mother could sew, fish, cook, do accounting.  She could also teach piano, photography and painting if she had wanted to.

I grew up with the mindset that you don’t ask for help–and you certainly don’t PAY for something you could figure out how to do on your own if you put your mind to it. 

It took me a long time to give in and get the help I needed to have a rhythm in my life that I enjoyed.  I now ask for, and pay for, the upkeep of my home.  I no longer use my little downtime watching videos on how to fix the broken doorknob or replace the bad GFCI outlet. I let the experts be experts. 

I don’t view asking for help as a payment anymore. I view it as an investment in my serenity.

    Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

    Donna Peters, a retired Management Consulting Partner, is a certified Executive Coach and founder of The Me-Suite.  The Me-Suite provides career coaching and leadership development services to executives and high-potential talent who strive to be both career-oriented and life-minded.  We help people lead their lives with more purpose, planning and power--like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. The Me-Suite advises on personal development, business coaching and organizational effectiveness topics through one-on-one coaching, speaking, academia and workshops.  Listen to The Me-Suite Podcast, finalist for both Best Business Podcast and People's Choice Award 2020.  Available on all apps.

