Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Asking Better Questions Part 1

Often, when educators consider improving the use of questions in the classroom they focus on solely their end. As teachers, it’s natural to focus on the depth, pacing, accessibility, and relevance of the questions you’re asking. Furthermore, things such as resources, the variety, and the nature of the questions take center stage. All of these […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Often, when educators consider improving the use of questions in the classroom they focus on solely their end. As teachers, it’s natural to focus on the depth, pacing, accessibility, and relevance of the questions you’re asking. Furthermore, things such as resources, the variety, and the nature of the questions take center stage. All of these things are important, however, something that is often overlooked is equally imperative to education: helping students forming and asking their own questions.

An individual’s ability to function in society is dependent on their ability to ask questions and seek answers. Particularly, questions and answers that pertain to their own personal values and goals. Asking questions and finding answers is how we learn. Curiosity is important. In the educational system, how well a student does on an assignment can depend entirely on how well they understand the purpose and attributes of the question. 

By designing student-focused assessments and curriculum teachers can help foster professional development in wonderful ways. There are a number of methods that educators can use to assist students in becoming better questioners

It’s imperative that teachers encourage students to question what they read or see. Whether it’s a social issue, an image, or a specific book chapter, students can be taught to generate questions about anything when provided with the opportunity to do so. A great way to produce better questions is to have students categorize them into questions. For instance, aside from the typical “what, when, why, how, where”, group questions into different categories such as “one-word answers” or “debatable”. 

Everyone should have a clear understanding of the differences between subjective and objective answers. By categorizing questions students can learn to take the time to analyze different questions, thoughts, and answers by their purpose and varying attributes.

After you’ve created different groups of questions and answers establish a set of criteria for questioning. Students will ask better questions when they are given criteria to base the rigor or depth that is required. Educators should teach that there are many different reasons for a question and that it’s necessary to first understand the purpose of asking something. Are you trying to uncover a bias? Clarify a misconception? Evaluate information or analyze an error? By making specific guidelines for students, the criteria can help them to form more in-depth questions that allow them to achieve different purposes.

Originally published on Carlos Osvaldo Cortez’s website.

    Carlos Osvaldo Cortez Profile Picture

    Carlos Osvaldo Cortez, Community College President and CEO at San Diego Continuing Education

    Carlos Osvaldo Cortez, Ph.D., has long studied the role taken by educators and administrators of color in shaping educational and welfare reform in the United States. He himself has taken such a role in San Diego. On a federal and policy level, he has worked with a number of legislative task forces, including his current service on the California League of Community College's Advisory Committee on Legislation and the Noncredit Coalition. On a more student-level focus, he is currently the president of San Diego Continuing Education, one of the four divisions of the SD Community College District. In this capacity, Dr. Carlos Osvaldo Cortez oversees more than 40 thousand students a year across seven campuses and over 200 off-site locations. He has dedicated his educational and administrative life to centering the underserved populations of San Diego and the surrounding areas.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    #5 Ways To Ask Better Questions That’ll Have You Solving Problems Smarter And Faster

    by Barbara Grace
    Community//

    6 Ways Smart Questions Help You Work Smarter

    by Rodger Dean Duncan
    Community//

    Afformations®: The Missing Piece to Your Mental Health

    by Noah St. John

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.