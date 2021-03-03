Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ask This Question Before Giving Advice

A personal reflection as I care for my sick grandmother.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By


Think back to the times someone has come to you with a problem; did you immediately jump to giving advice? It is human nature to attempt to support others with our experiences. As I watch my maternal grandmother’s last stage of life as she is battles COVID at age 93, I am lucky to be surrounded by many caring loved ones. I know they all mean well, but sometimes instead of empathizing as I share my struggles, they jump to explaining a similar challenge they previously faced in their own life. Despite their good intentions, I feel silenced as they pivot the conversation to themselves so I refrain from sharing major details.

In my personal experience, I have found that solutions and wisdom are not always necessary and that, oftentimes, being heard is enough. Not every problem has a fix; if it does, people can usually find the solution within themselves. The next time someone comes to you in a challenging time, lead with the phrase, “I want to support you.” Then, ask these questions to ensure your well-intentioned support is helpful.
 
“What do you need right now?”
“Do you need comfort or advice?
“Do you want to hear a story of how I made it through a similar challenge?
 
Who can you empathize with to provide a touch of light through a challenge?

Kerry Alison Wekelo, Author of Culture Infusion, COO of Actualize Consulting, and Founder of Zendoway.

KERRY WEKELO, MBA, is the Chief Operating Officer at Actualize Consulting, a financial services consulting firm, and founder of Zendoway, a company that encourages holistic wellness. In her leadership, Kerry blends her experiences as an executive coach, consultant, award-winning author, mindfulness expert, and entrepreneur. Her book and program Culture Infusion: 9 Principles for Creating and Maintaining a Thriving Organizational Culture is the impetus behind Actualize Consulting being named a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine. Kerry has authored multiple children’s books, including her award-winning title If It Does Not Grow, Say No, and her Zendoway Cubes received the Parents’ Picks Award. She has been featured on ABC, NBC, NPR, The New York TimesSHRM, Thrive Global, and Corporate Wellness Magazine.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Westend61 / Getty Images
Wisdom//

This Is the Best Advice You Can Ever Give Anybody

by Gustavo Razzetti
Community//

“True joy comes from being people of worthiness”

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

“Always start by stating your feedback is not reflective of the person themselves” With Joshua Strawczynski

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.