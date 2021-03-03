Ask This Question Before Giving Advice

A personal reflection as I care for my sick grandmother.
By
Kerry Alison Wekelo, Author of Culture Infusion, COO of Actualize Consulting, and Founder of Zendoway.
KERRY WEKELO, MBA, is the Chief Operating Officer at Actualize Consulting, a financial services consulting firm, and founder of Zendoway, a company that encourages holistic wellness. In her leadership, Kerry blends her experiences as an executive coach, consultant, award-winning author, mindfulness expert, and entrepreneur. Her book and program Culture Infusion: 9 Principles for Creating and Maintaining a Thriving Organizational Culture is the impetus behind Actualize Consulting being named a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine. Kerry has authored multiple children’s books, including her award-winning title If It Does Not Grow, Say No,and herZendoway Cubes received the Parents’ Picks Award. She has been featured on ABC, NBC, NPR, The New York Times, SHRM, Thrive Global, and Corporate Wellness Magazine.
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
