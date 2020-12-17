Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ask and You Shall Receive 2020

One surprising thing I learned about myself this year…

Unwaivering Faith

That God and Universe are always showing up to support.

This can be for you too.

2020 started with me wanting a new car and even though it was more expensive than my current car, after a week, the dealer found a way to make it happen because a new special came in to play that made it more affordable.

Then there was a course starting late February that I desperately wanted to be a part of to add to my ThetaHealing® and Reiki healing certifications. When I found out it was $7000, I about freaked out. This course was calling me though, so I asked God and the Universe for support by stepping into my power. Knowing that I must be just as willing to spend this money if I want people to spend it with me allowed things to shift. Shortly after, I was intuitively guided towards an opportunity that allowed me to easily and effortlessly jump into the class.

Following my intuition and allowing the support to come in has proven more than profitable. First off, a random $27,000 showed up for me during the three-month course and all while focusing on improving my self! Also, while so many people were living in fear, I was blossoming in opportunities, positivity, and an abundance of new friends from around the world that light me up every day! There were no accidents on being guided to this experience during 2020.

Now lastly, one of my “asks” is to create a beautiful family. Unfortunately, but not so unfortunate after all, my boyfriend and I recently broke up. Yes, this was extremely heartbreaking because there is so much love there. However, it was also a complete answer to my prayers because he wasn’t ready for a family. Stepping into the knowledge that God has my back, I know 100% this all happened for a reason to support my dreams. 

I won’t say that this year has been completely easy for me, yet I’ll share it’s been a breeze compared to many. Every morning, I spend at least 30 minutes a day if not more doing energy healing on myself. I focus on clearing bad emotions or negative thoughts and then getting into alignment, per my book and courses, with life and the dreams that I’m calling forth. It has been a year of complete growth and awareness.

Recently I went through what felt like hell and back while moving and selling practically all my stuff. At first, it was painful, sometimes anger-filled. I was questioning my motives and lack of clarity. Deep down though, I knew this purge was supporting my next move. 

As I got back into the thought space of I am fully taken care of and this is all happening for me- as an answer to my prayers- the doors started opening again and in miraculous ways.

I’m currently on a solo week-long trip in Lake Tahoe with my dog, I received two new clients, a new job opportunity, I was pitched for a TV show, and more beautiful things I’m not ready to share just yet. 

The most important thing to note is that once we are clear on what we want to create, let the negative stuff go, and tap into our infinite selves trusting the universe and God… Life will be filled with Miraculous Blessings. 

If I were to write a list of the ways I have been taken care of and the blessings received this year, it’d probably be 20+ pages long.

When I have this unwavering trust in the support I’m getting from God and the Universe… the rest falls magically into place. 

Ask and you shall receive- trusting the process all along.

You could feel riled up while reading this article, or you could know this is all possible for you too. There is absolutely no accident that you are reading this right now.

Step into that power and ask for what you want with unwavering faith that you will receive that what you desire and beyond.

Sending you infinite blessings!

Bethany Londyn

//  A B O U T  

Bethany Londyn sees the unseen soul. She’s certified in ThetaHealing® and is an Alignment Catalyst Coach who works with individuals, Universities, and companies using Body Intelligence & intuition, a process that feels like meditation, life coaching, hypnosis, and prayer, all combined, to achieve miraculous results. Learn more about her beautiful practice through her latest book, Get Aligned Now, available in digital and print.

Subscribe to get inspired by new videos weekly! https://www.youtube.com/bethanylondynmanifestingcatalyst?sub_confirmation=1

