Ashley Marie of A. Marie Jewelry Reveals How She Accepted Herself as Being Different from Others and Made a Successful Career Out of Something She Loves

Ashley Marie, the founder of A. Marie Jewelry, revealed how she always felt different from others her age. She started earning at the age of 8, and by 20, her jewelry-making business had soared to new heights! But while Ashley had a crazy talent for crafting unique beads together to make unique and distinct jewelry pieces, she wasn’t equally talented in her academic life. Ashley struggled with subjects like mathematics and was declared to have ‘PTSD’ at 13.

Irrespective of these facts, Ashley accepted who she was and her talent for crafting fashionable pieces. In a recent interview, Ashely reveals the importance of accepting your individual identity and valuing yourself for being different from others. This article throws some light on how Marie fought her fears and continued chasing her passion in a world where she didn’t fit in.

Acceptance as a Way of Life

Ashley wholeheartedly believes that it is a blessing to be different from others. She has been able to unconditionally love herself because she accepted her talents, traits, and deficiencies. The first step to succeed in life is to love yourself, regardless of who you are. For most of us, self-acceptance is very tough as criticism comes very quickly from our near and dear ones. But it is fundamental to be strong, and accepting that you’re made different helps a lot.

Acknowledging your Reality

According to Ashley, facing reality is not always the easiest thing to do, but doing so makes you happier and lead a better life. It is practical and purposeful to understand, accept, and work with your reality.

Identifying your Role in Life

Ashley emphasizes everything we do in life leads to some result, whether it is a success or failure. She identifies the roles and actions in life, which let her different situations. In doing so, she has understood what works best for her and what should she avoid in the future. In identifying her life choices, she has realized how it helped her create something which people love to wear and flaunt.

Forgetting What People Think About you

As a child, Ashley attended jewelry classes for adults. Sitting amidst a group of people who were far older than her, it would’ve been very easy to lose confidence, but she didn’t. Instead, she took the opportunity to learn something new and not get bothered by the fact that people might be talking about her. Ashley stresses on not letting the fear of what others might think get in your way to success.

Taking Pride in What You Do

Being different often means having a rare and special ability. It needs to be valued and praised. Ashley’s passion and love for making jewelry are not the only things that brought her loads of success. It was her confidence in the work she did. She always prides herself on her skills: a quality you must have if you want to succeed in life.

Through her innate talent, dedication, and hard-work, Ashley has established herself as a renowned jewelry maker. People worldwide love to own, hoard, and praise pieces crafted by her ideas. In the coming days, Ashley aims to expand her store to reach more people across national boundaries.