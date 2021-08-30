Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

As He Lay There

When my father was close to death, we were stripped of our history. I sat by his bed, holding the ancient, twig-like hand of a ninety-three-year-old who, though absent for years, was mythic to me. As he lay there, under the weight of a stroke, life undressed the myth I put on him and he […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When my father was close

to death, we were stripped

of our history. I sat by his bed,

holding the ancient, twig-like

hand of a ninety-three-year-old

who, though absent for years,

was mythic to me.

As he lay there, under the weight

of a stroke, life undressed the myth

I put on him and he was just a frail

old man who had introduced me

to the sea, who had loved wood

into marvelous shapes, who sur-

rounded himself with books

though he was a slow reader.

After a lifetime of holding back,

he wanted to speak, though he

couldn’t. And I understood

him completely.

A Question to Walk With: Describe someone important in your life and how your sense of them has shifted over the years.

This excerpt is from my book of poems, The Tone in the Center of the Bell.

    Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

    Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

    Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

    MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    I Survived Infertility, a Broken Marriage and a Suicide Attempt

    by Pirie Jones Grossman
    Community//

    The Regret Rooms

    by N.A. Turner
    Community//

    Christine R. Andola: “Plug into your support system”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.