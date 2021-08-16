Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

As a Tuning Fork

Early on, I realized that being a poet was mostly about being an awake human being, which in turn was mostly about living each day as a tuning fork in the midst of life’s currents. As a young poet, I would stumble into a vision, or trip into a metaphor, or glimpse a truth, or […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Early on, I realized that being a poet was mostly about being an awake human being, which in turn was mostly about living each day as a tuning fork in the midst of life’s currents. As a young poet, I would stumble into a vision, or trip into a metaphor, or glimpse a truth, or be stopped by a deep question. Then, I’d reach for expression after expression in an effort to capture each of them. Of course, I’d inevitably miss because the only things worth saying are unsayable.

So I’d try again and miss again. I would get frustrated and press myself, trying to capture the original vision five, six, seven times. Why couldn’t I express what I was seeing and feeling? Why was I always missing? These things were so clear to me and yet I couldn’t render them accurately. What was I doing wrong?

Now, years after cancer, I’ve been forced to accept the inevitable refraction of expression that can only approximate the ineffable. This has led me to thank the unsayable for bestowing me with these five, six, or seven attempts, poems that I never would have retrieved, if not for the glow of what can’t be said. Now I say with gratitude, “Look what the unsayable has given me. It has squeezed these precious drops of insight through me into being.”

Now I accept that the original vision is never meant to be captured but is a shimmering conduit through which we can only retrieve expressions that might point to all that is unsayable, that might reveal all the ways we’re connected, that might pay tribute to the web of essence that informs existence.

Along the way, I came to understand that the tuning fork is our heart. And letting life strike the chord in our heart helps to alleviate our suffering and inner sense of burden.

When the chord in our heart is struck, we resonate with all living things and with the resources that sustain the Universe. When we give ourselves over to the epic sharing of truth and tenderness that arise from that resonance, it becomes so much more than writing. It opens a window into the Mystery, which shows itself ever so briefly after so much human toil to open that window. To open in this way requires us to be honest, accepting, and loving. Through such courage, we can remove the veils that cover us, long enough to stir our hearts into wakefulness.

A Question to Walk With: Describe one thing that remains unsayable and how it keeps speaking to you.

This excerpt is from my book, Drinking from the River of Light(Sounds True).

Join me at my new 5-session online Master Class, The Gift of Deepening and the Radiance in All Things, coming up August 28 – September1. I am also offering a free reading and conversation on September 11th. If you feel led, you can learn more at Live.MarkNepo.com.

Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Amy Delman: “Look at the life through a different lens”

by Heidi Sander
tuaindeed / Canva
Community//

What If All I Ever Wanted Isn’t What I Actually Want?

by Erika Gerdes
Community//

The 4 Myths Demystified to Uncovering your Purpose.

by Krista Resnick
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.