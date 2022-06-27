As A Society, We Need To Address Mental Heath In A Holistic Way
Wellness and wellbeing are synonymous terms seen increasingly over the last few years. The concept arose in the 1950s by Dr. Halbert L Dunn, who published his ideas in his book, “High-Level Wellness.” He defined wellness as a state of physical, mental, and social health determined by behaviors and choices. Wellness is not just health […]
- Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies