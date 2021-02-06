Arsalan Arman: “Strength, Patience, Willpower, and Discipline”



Arsalan Arman

If you want to be great, you have to stop applying for a license. That’s why motivation in life is important because it stops asking questions and aligns you to achieve your goals. Stone goals are the main steps of your dreams, so to achieve them you must have the motivation to lead you to achieve them. Motivation is a huge issue, and it is a topic that everyone talks about significant success, whether in life or at work. Thus, The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing collection that takes an intimate look at the lives of some of the most successful people in the world.

Javad Shirazi: Thank you very much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up? Can you tell us a story about what led you to this particular career path?

Thank you for having me here on your operating system, certainly like I was born on March 17, 1992, and I started writing pop poetry in 2008. By 2013, I had released four songs, one of which, called (Vabaste), was able to grab the audience’s attention, and I really welcomed my listeners.

Javad Shirazi: What tips do you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them grow and not “burn”?

Make sure you like what you do more than money

Make time for loved ones

Do not work for “returns”, look at your new job as the rest of your life. That way you never feel “almost done”. If it’s longer than planned, waiting for the big payday can drive you crazy.

Akash Kumar Jaha: You are a very influential person. If you can stimulate a movement that brings the most good to most people, what is it? You never know what might trigger your idea. 🙂

I wish I could influence people with limited resources to have a system for continuous investment that helps them in real time. Like insurance, but for everyday struggles. When money is scarce, we spend a lot of money on things like alcohol and designer clothes. If we could all put our extra money into the rescue system, we could avoid hardship.