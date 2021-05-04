Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ariyan Mehedi’s songs moved the hearts of all classes of listeners and spectators.

Ariyan Mehedi's voice has compassion. He is a young music artist. This young music artist dreams of growing up. So he is moving forward at a slow pace.

Ariyan Mehedi at Lalmonirhat
The young musician’s birth name is “Md. Mahady Hasan Jewell” but he best known as “Ariyan Mehedi”. He has responded by covering the song. Ariyan Mehedi seems to have captivated the audience with his magic.

Young singer Ariyan Mehedi currently spends his time with music. He is also dreaming of becoming a good quality music producer. I also want to keep myself known as a music producer. He received the official artist channel Verify on YouTube in January 2021 and received the Artist Verify badge from Spotify.

The young musician further said, “I am working. Success will come one day.” My original song will be released from my official YouTube channel “Ariyan Mehedi” up front. He is also doing music cover as well. Regarding his own songs, Mehedi said, “I try to do every song with a little time.” So that my work is perfect. At the same time, the audience gets full feelings.

