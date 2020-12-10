Are You Taking Your Social Responsibility Seriously?

Plenty of business owners have opened up shop for the sole purpose of earning money. And as understandable as that may seem, it tends to be the reason why many of them never experienced prosperity or only celebrated short wins.

While other contributing factors are sure to exist, a lot of these corporations failed because of their lack of corporate social responsibility. The concept of CSR is based upon a corporation’s ethics and devotion to making the world a better place both economically and socially. Furthermore, consumers have a vested interest in knowing that they benefit from a company’s economic growth.

While CSR may seem minuscule in comparison to your personal goals, the bottom line is, you can’t run a successful business without serving your community. This goes far beyond providing stellar products and services to build your brand and create wealth. Sustaining a place in the world of commerce means taking care of those who take care of you.

Contributing to charitable acts is a great place to start, but the community yearns to see corporations taking a more actionable approach to saving the environment and caring for those who dwell in it. What steps can you begin taking today? I outline some actions below.

Take Care of Your Employees

Corporate social responsibility starts from the inside out, with a profound emphasis on employee treatment. If you don’t treat those who work for you well, word will get around that you are not as noble as you publicly claim to be, and your community won’t hesitate to hold you accountable for your dishonesty.

Fair employee treatment is a must, as is providing a safe work environment. As your employees make up the community in which you depend upon, it is important to build meaningful relationships within the workplace.

CSR is also heavily measured by how well an employee is able to live a sustainable lifestyle derived from their benefits and earnings. Some entrepreneurs hold steadfast to their profits and would rather line their pockets than making sure their employees are making what they truly deserve. This is problematic.

You will attract the employees that you’re willing to pay for. Skimping on salary and benefits will leave you with far less talent than an organization that understands that ability is worth the money. And these employees will be far happier with their employer, so they will perform better and problem-solve ways to improve your company’s bottom line.

Practice Sustainable Measures

Gone are the days in which companies are able to do their dirt in secrecy. In today’s vocal and socially expressive society, conversations about unsustainable companies spread fast and far. With so many eco-friendly companies on the market, the irresponsible ones are constantly being weeded out, especially those that claim to have a conscious eye out without any measurable acts.

To satisfy all skepticism regarding whether or not people actually care about how their goods are derived, more than 68 percent of consumers are choosing only to support businesses that consider various sustainability factors, such as natural ingredient content and economic outcome.

Global warming, air pollution, and the distinction of both plants and animals are some of the concerns that can be managed by more ethical business practices. This is why so many people gravitate towards companies that have “gone green” or create their products out of recycled materials.

You can be mindful of environmental impacts by simply reducing waste and being aware of how your products affect the world around you. Doing so will give you a more competitive advantage over other companies and help you build loyalty with your market.

Spread a Good Message

Now more than ever, shoppers are leaning on others for daily inspiration, hence why people are undoubtedly more attracted to brands that incorporate uplifting messages and stand for positive ideals. However, scribbling daily devotions on the side of a package will only get you so far. To make a noticeable difference, your message has to be grand and honest.

As society protects their own, volunteering in underserved communities, creating programs to feed people in need, implementing healthcare assistance, improving education, hosting social activities, and keeping the streets clean are all perfect ways to gain honorable attention. The positive publicity and tangible improvements will effortlessly drive more attention towards your establishment.

If you aren’t sure where to start, try showing up to community events and donating to plausible causes. As you get your name out there and shake hands with those who are, too, involved with social justice and economic progress, you will be given a greater idea as to where you can contribute.

Being a leader in your industry isn’t just about turning a profit, it’s about using your resources and expertise to contribute to your community and the world at large. If you do this, you will see more growth than you could have ever imagined.