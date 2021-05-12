Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are You Solving the Right Problem?

“Keep redefining the problem until you arrive at the root cause.”   -Einstein Imagine you are walking along a river bank, and you see someone drowning. Without hesitation, you jump into the water and save the person.  You are a hero.  Within a few minutes you spot someone else drowning, and once again you jump in […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

“Keep redefining the problem until you arrive at the root cause.”

  -Einstein

Imagine you are walking along a river bank, and you see someone drowning.

Without hesitation, you jump into the water and save the person. 

You are a hero. 

Within a few minutes you spot someone else drowning, and once again you jump in the water and save them.

Again, you are a hero. 

Suddenly you begin to spot multiple people drowning.

What then? 

You might be familiar with the classic “River Story” parable, which is often used to describe how we are so preoccupied with fixing things in our immediate attention that we fail to notice where the problem originated, especially when the problem demands our full attention.

The story continues.. at first there is a frantic attempt to keep saving those who are drowning- until one clever person decides to go upstream and find the source- why are they falling to begin with? What is the cause of the drowning? 

As the saying goes “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”.

There are countless applications of this story. If we are treating the wrong problem, it will persist, often despite many attempts to resolve it. If we treat only the symptoms, the underlying problem will likely get worse.

There will always be things beyond our control that we can’t change, but our choice to go upstream and try to find the source can provide more information about the source of the problem we face, thus increasing the odds of finding the right solution.

Food for thought: 

What problem keeps showing up for you? What method/s have you been using to solve it? Is there an “upstream” opportunity that you can identify, or a different problem that if solved, can make all the difference? 

Please share this with anyone who might need to hear this.

-Eda

    Eda Schottenstein, Founder/CEO Multirolewoman.com at Multi-Role Woman

    Eda Schottenstein is the founder and CEO of The Multi-Role Woman, a mother of four, mental health awareness advocate, author, songwriter, and wife to a serial entrepreneur. Drawing from her lived experience and graduate studies in Mental Health and Family Therapy, she has become a leader in the women’s empowerment movement.

    As an ADD Coaching Certificate student, Eda is passionate about helping women who “struggle with the juggle,” guiding them to bridge the gap between where they are and where they aspire to be. Her mission is to educate women on the power of personal transformation and becoming the protagonists of their life’s story.

    Through her own journey of personal transformation, she amassed a treasure trove of knowledge and life-changing information that she shares through her site: The Multi-Role Woman . Her platform is devoted to building a community of women who support each other in finding greater focus, peace, and a better self-image, all the while balancing life with multiple roles.

    You can find her at Multirolewoman.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became Co-founder of The ZAC Foundation,” With Karen Cohn

    by Carly Martinetti
    Community//

    Floating Into Trust So That One Does Not Drown!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    3 Secrets That Strong Women Know About Overcoming Their Fears

    by Lesya Li
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.