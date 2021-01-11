Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are You in the Tunnel between What Was and What’s next?

Dance Your Way Through! If you’re like me the New Year brings a sense of restored hope, coupled with a hefty dose of cynical optimism. For many of us, we find ourselves caught in a vortex between letting go of the familiar ‘what was’ and the uncertainty of ‘what’s next’, as we are forced to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Dance Your Way Through!

If you’re like me the New Year brings a sense of restored hope, coupled with a hefty dose of cynical optimism. For many of us, we find ourselves caught in a vortex between letting go of the familiar ‘what was’ and the uncertainty of ‘what’s next’, as we are forced to reinvent ourselves in every aspect of our lives. 

The overwhelming loneliness of the holidays this year allowed me lots of time to think and reflect. I was left with the realization that my life is a new and blank canvas and I can choose to leave behind old behaviors that no longer serve me.

On several occasions recently, I’ve found myself with a choice between closing the door on what was and moving toward new possibilities.  There is an old saying that people and situations come into our lives for a reason, a season, or for a lifetime.  As a recovering ‘people pleaser’ who likes to feel in control, I find it hard to trust the process, facing change with excitement and grace rather than terror.

In 1992 I was discharged from an inpatient treatment program for an eating disorder and addiction. I was new to recovery and new to the idea of massive change in my life.  I remember feeling disconnected with not much to contribute to the conversation over dinner with friends. I wasn’t exactly sure what I was feeling, but I sensed things in my life were growing and changing. 

I realized that I was outgrowing my community and my needs were shifting.  My old ways of life weren’t working, and I was struggling to find new tools for self- care, boundaries, and healthier habits.  I was hyper aware of toxic behaviors like gossip and complaining, which prior to rehab, I participated in to make myself feel better.  With the loss of most of my eyesight due to diabetes complications and no true friends, I had little to lose- it was time to peel back the layers of the onion and get to the root of who I was and what I wanted.  The wheels of change were turning, and my desire was to live a healthier life.

For so many 2020 was a time for change, forced to let go of what was familiar, leaving an uncomfortable void in its place.  Major life changes included changes in relationships and habits, forcing many into reinventing themselves.  The year of 2020 was full of many hard choices and conscious decisions between succumbing to negativity and pity or choosing instead to be productive and positive despite the isolation. 2020 has been both weird and uncomfortable. 

Embracing the unknown takes grace, patience, and a lot of self- care.  If I learned anything in the process of learning to walk again, I know that everything happens one step at a time. When I find myself overcome with grief and loneliness, I allow space for self-care to rest and be quiet until the desperation passes and know that feelings are not facts.  I remind myself daily to be productive and to surround myself with a positive and supportive community. 

In the year of 2020, I was introduced to the random and amazing concept that things can be easy.  Wow, how novel-things can be easy. Uncertainty doesn’t have to be hard. 

Do you find yourself in between what was and what will be, wondering how you can dance your way through?

If you’re a trauma survivor like me then you know that trusting the process is uncomfortable.  We are always waiting for the other shoe to drop.  We often cope with uncertainty by staying busy and continue things that no longer serve us anymore just because we are afraid of what comes next. 

As we navigate a global pandemic together and we have the power to decide how it ends.  We can’t predict the future, but simple actions done daily are proven to yield big results. 

Remember change and uncertainty is uncomfortable.  Our brains are wired to protect us and when we don’t know what’s happening, we may feel dismayed or afraid.  This is O.K. and it is also natural.

As a society, we are conditioned to crave instant satisfaction in all things. It’s hard to sit back and radically accept the process of change with patience and grace. Remember, all we can do is stay in our own lane, control what we can control, and leave the rest alone. 

Take a deep breath, keep a schedule, and know that there is a bright light at the end of the tunnel.  When I have recognized a need for a new community, job, a difficult relationship or support system, I attracted just that and so can you-even in a pandemic. 

Three ways to manifest positive changes in your life

  • Seek to surround yourself with those who are emotionally, spiritually, and physically healthy. 
  • Realize you can’t possibly please everyone and let yourself off the hook to be perfect.
  • Be mindful of how you spend your time and where your thoughts take you.

As I am consciously aware of making positive changes in my life, I am connecting with business colleagues that challenge me and new friends who are in alignment with an emotionally and spiritually healthy lifestyle.  I am reminded that change is constant and what happens next will be exactly what is needed. Let’s really use this time as a springboard for an amazing new year. 

You don’t want to miss out on this event 

    Amy Jordan Speaks, Award Winning Author, Speaker, Coach, Choreographer at Amy Jordan Speaks

    Amy Jordan is an Award-Winning author, speaker, coach and choreographer.

    She embodies her mantra, 'Dance Because You Can.'

    Amy’s professional and personal experiences have given her the insight needed to help others.  Her life has been full of unexpected challenges,  sending her on a journey that transformed trauma into triumph.

    Amy has Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes and fought most of her life to hide it.  As a professional dancer, she experienced complications from the diabetes that caused her to lose sight in one eye becoming legally blind.

    Unable to continue her dance career, she turned her attention to supporting others living with diabetes.  This began her life-long work as an advocate and motivator.  She founded SWEET ENUFF Movement to help prevent childhood obesity through dance and exercise.  It  was a top 5 national finalist of First Lady Michelle Obama’s ‘End Childhood Obesity Challenge.’

    Life challenged Amy again when she was hit and run over by a New York City express bus.  The accident nearly ended her life and her leg came close to being amputated. She used her dance training and discipline to survive 20 surgeries, and against all odds, regained use of her leg walking and even danced again.

    Her determination and indomitable spirit carried her through grueling years of rehabilitation, and  her inner strength enabled her to return to fitness classes.  She began choreographing and returned to her essence as a dancer in 2014,  founding The Victory Dance Project, a NYC-based professional dance company.

    Amy Jordan is on a mission to encourage everyone to Transform Trauma to Triumph and'Dance Because You Can.'  Her book of the same name 'Dance Because You Can' 5 Steps to Transform Trauma to Triumph won the 2019 EVVY Award for best non fiction book.  

    Ms. Jordan is also featured in a full length documentary film 'Amy's Victory Dance.' Director Brian Thomas is a two-time Emmy nominee and award winning director. Brian has worked with such icons as Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Liza Minnelli and Pink among others.  

    Amy is a sought-after motivational speaker and coach, sharing her unique, D.A.N.C.E. philosophy in her signature presentation Dance Because You Can. She believes that the process of Creating Your Own Victory Dance is the key to success in business, leadership and life.

     

     

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    M.Gemi Co-Founder Maria Gangemi Explains Where She Finds Inspiration and Energy

    by Maria Gangemi
    Community//

    Author Nancy Levin: “It’s important to remember that your boundaries are yours to uphold”

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    Konstantin Zibert/ Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Finding the Way Forward in a Season of Setbacks

    by Katya Andresen

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.