Are you freaked out about the rest of 2020?

I mean, the virus, political fighting, all of it…it just seems like someone needs to unplug this year and plug it back in…right?

I talk to a lot of small business owners about what’s keeping them up at night and would you believe the far and away winner was that the rest of 2020 is going to be…um…unpredictable?

But you know what’s worse that the mounting level of unpredictability?

You. You’re making it worse. 

Yep, I said it. You’re making 2020 worse by drinking it all in. 

Let me explain. If you’re a small business owner and you’re worried about what’s going to happen between now and the end of the year, please just stop.

Now, you should make sure you’re planning appropriately, listening to your customers, and doing what you can to achieve your goals? 100%

But worrying about it? 0%

The reason is that there is literally nothing you can do about it. Nothing! If you’re not working on a vaccine or running for president or the governor of a state, you really don’t have a lot to do with what is happening. 

And here’s how you’re making it worse—you’re chugging that information and news like it’s your first keg-stand a frat party. The amount of information you consume and the distractions you allow into your life directly affect your mindset and wellbeing. 

I’m not alone. My bad habit is starting my day with social media. By the time I get out of bed, I’ve seen 10 different outrages and 6 ways we’re doomed. It’s worse than smoking. 

So, a new challenge for you to try with me. Cut down the amount of the real world that seeps into your brain. Stay focused on your customers and positive in your daily mindset. 

I’m with you. 

Pat Miller

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

